People with ASD are not for elections

People with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) they are not for elections. Their needs do not understand electoral strategies, or ‘spin doctors’, or capricious decisions. They need special, permanent and constant attention, with the support of public resources, precisely what the Department of Social Policies, directed by Cs, in the Government of the Community of Madrid, was doing with the implementation of new measures, such as the expansion of care for people with ASD and their families.

My son Javier was born with ASD. It is a neurodevelopmental condition that appears at an early age and that manifests itself in alterations in communication skills and in interaction with other people, although not always and to varying degrees.

Javier is one of them, but, like the rest, he is not “autistic”. At age 4 or 5 he began to communicate verbally. Today, more than five years after his first words, he is a healthy and strong boy, who has evolved and who has finished his Secondary stage with support, with other children his age. He is neither isolated nor enclosed in any way within himself, as is mistakenly believed.

Using the word “autistic” with pejorative overtones encourages the exclusion of people with this condition. The use of the word “autistic” as a global definition – and with pejorative overtones – is one of the factors that most encourages their social exclusion. Ditching clichés and promoting knowledge and awareness are the first steps to avoid stigma and discrimination.

Javier has feelings, his own tastes, concerns and fears like any of us. Autism does not define it, because no person with ASD is the same as another. And the explanation is simple: autism is a condition that groups a wide variety of manifestations. Javier has rights, like any other citizen, he wants to be autonomous and participate, he wants a life project as independent as possible.

In it World Autism Awareness DayLike everything else on April 2, the need to contribute to improving the quality of life of people with autism is highlighted. It is the day, like every day of the year, for promote the recognition of civil and social rights of people with autism and, also, of their families. It is the day to promote the principles of social inclusion, equal opportunities and non-discrimination of people with autism.

In Citizens We have always considered personal care and assistance as a fundamental right for people with autism. A model still pending development, where the person with autism exercises their ability to choose. A model so that people with ASD, with adequate supports, can exercise an active, participatory and full role within society. A model that, in short, considers people with autism free and equal citizens.

So that autism awareness days are, beyond April 2, every day of the year. Because people with ASD and their needs are not up for choice.

BIO

Thomas Mark He is a spokesperson for Citizens in the Senate and a member of the Support Committee for the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Spain.