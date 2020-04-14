Michael Jordan will return to the courts during this quarantine. He will do it in the Netflix documentary The Last Dance, and will narrate the final season with the Bulls of the greatest basketball player of all time. The escort has warned all his fans that the content is very hard and that it can change his perspective on him.

When people see this they’ll say, ‘He wasn’t really a good guy. Maybe he was a tyrant. “ Well it’s up to you. Because you have never won anything. I wanted to win, but I wanted them to win to be part of that too. Look, I didn’t have to do this. I did it because it is who I am. It’s how I played. It was my mentality. If you don’t want to play like this, don’t play like this »Michael Jordan said in a part of an interview from the documentary before stop recording to cry.

That sequence occurs in the seventh episode of the documentary when Jordan is asked about the motivation that led his teammates to be as competitive as he is. Look, winning has a price. Leadership comes at a price. So I squeezed people who didn’t want to be pressured. I challenged people who didn’t want to be challenged. I earned that right because my colleagues who came after me did not put up with everything I put up with, “he said.

“When you joined the team, you lived by a certain standard of play. And he was not going to do less. If that meant I had to bother you a little, then I did. Ask my classmates. The only thing MJ didn’t ask me to do is something he fucking MJ didn’t do »Michael Jordan settled. This controversial documentary is released on April 20.