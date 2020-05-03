         People whose Facebook profile picture is of her with her partner are afraid of rejection

According to psychologists, people make their partner photos part of their profile photos on social networks, they have an anxious attachment to them: they fear rejection or that the couple abandons them.

They are also more likely to post a status that confirms their partner status (such as ‘in a relationship’ or ‘Married’).

Anxiety for the partner

Choosing profile photos that include your romantic partner, posting your marital status, and mentioning your partner in updates can all be signs of how people feel in your relationship, and they can send an important message to their potential rivals, according to a new study.

In the study, 29% of sentimentally involved Facebook users had a ‘couple’ photo as their current profile photo. 70% had a published engagement relationship status, such as ‘In a relationship’ or ‘Married’. And participants mentioned their romantic partner in 15% of their recent Facebook updates.

Certain people are more likely to use these strategies. People who are very satisfied or committed to their romantic relationship are more likely to post couple profile pictures or portray their relationships on social media in other ways. The more in love a person is, and also the more jealousy evidencedthe more likely they are to publicly post their relationship status on Facebook.

People who have an anxious attachment style, who worry that their partner will reject or abandon them, are also more likely to use a profile picture of both together and post a relationship status on Facebook.

In contrast, people who have an avoidant attachment style, who feel uncomfortable depending on others, and who prioritize maintaining their independence, they are unlikely to show their relationship in this way.

People are also more likely to post relevant information about their relationships to Facebook on days when they feel more insecure about their partner’s feelings than they normally do, or on days when they feel more satisfied with their relationship. .

