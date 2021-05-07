people who reject it for being on vacation “will wait for the shift to end”

The vaccination campaign against covid “goes like a shot” in Spain. This was expressed this Wednesday by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, who defended that “we are among the four countries of the European Union with the highest percentage of administered doses.” This Thursday the largest daily record since the start of the campaign with 574,014 punctures, of which 302,512 were sera that complete the vaccination schedule and provide immunity against covid, so that almost 13 million citizens have received an antidote, 27.3% of the population.

At this time, the Communities are inoculating sera mainly to the population of between 60 and 69 years and ending with the cohort between 70 and 79 years old – once the group of over 80 years is practically completed-. Several communities like Madrid, Catalonia, Andalusia and the autonomous city of Ceuta are already advancing to the next cohort of 50 to 59 years. Catalonia has announced that it will continue with those between 40 and 49 years in June.

According to the objectives of the Government, which maintains that before the end of August 70% of the population will be vaccinated against the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, there will be many people, especially in their thirties and forties, who will receive the desired call from holidays and, probably, outside the Autonomous Community in which they reside.

In this sense, the Secretary of State for Health, Silvia Calzón, has urged citizens on Thursday who believe that their appointment to be vaccinated will coincide with some displacement “for longer periods of time” -and “not so much specific vacation events, which are usually shorter periods” -, that communicate it to the health system to ensure that they will receive their puncture wherever they move.

Regarding what will happen to the people whose appointment to be vaccinated coincides with a “displacement related to the summer period” such as “for example, hospitality professionals who move from one autonomous community to another”, number two of Health has stressed the importance of all those who calculate that their age cohorts can “coincide the vaccination call with the summer months, contact the community health system to ensure that they are recruited for vaccination wherever they move.

For this, it will be “very important”, the director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, has specified later that “the displaced card is taken out so that they can be summoned“.

Darias response different

This Wednesday, however, the answer to this question of the Minister of Health During the press conference after the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, it was different. Darias did not clarify what would happen if people ask postpone the vaccination date or they cannot make an express return to their places of residence to receive the puncture because they are out on vacation.

“It is intended for those people who have a displaced card and therefore are already being vaccinated in the Autonomous Community in which they are displaced. I am not aware that this issue has been considered (if the vaccination date could be postponed due to being on vacation) and in any case the health services give advance notice so that they can do so (get vaccinated) and, if not, we will have to wait for the cohort turn to finish to be able to get vaccinated again, “replied the minister.

This is how they will do it in the Community of Madrid

For his part, the Minister of Health of the Madrid’s community, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has been asked about this question in the press conference this Friday in which they have announced the measures against the covid that will be applied in the region from 00:00 hours on May 9, when the state ends alarm.

“Calls continue until the person is vaccinated, we are very insistent, we want as many people from Madrid as possible to be vaccinated“Escudero commented on the vaccination of the Madrid population during the summer months, in which traditionally there is an exodus from the capital to other Communities.