People who have passed the covid can develop antibodies for life

Two health workers embrace in the Intensive Care Unit at Hospital Clinic de Barcelona. (Photo: Aran Rodriguez / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Months after recovering, people with mild covid-19 have immune cells in their bodies that pump antibodies against the virus, according to a study by researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis (USA), who also states that these cells could persist throughout life, producing antibodies all the time.

The findings, published in the journal Nature, suggest that mild cases of COVID-19 leave those infected with long-lasting antibody protection and that repeated episodes of the disease are likely to be rare.

“Last fall, there were reports that antibodies decline rapidly after infection with the virus that causes Covid-19, and mainstream media interpreted this to mean that immunity was not long-lasting,” said lead author Ali Ellebedy, associate professor of pathology and immunology, of medicine and of molecular microbiology.

“Strong evidence of long-lasting immunity”

“But that is a misinterpretation of the data,” clarifies the scientist. “It is normal for antibody levels to drop after an acute infection, but they don’t drop to zero; stabilize. Here, we find antibody-producing cells in people 11 months after the first symptoms. These cells will live and produce antibodies for the rest of people’s lives. That is strong evidence of long-lasting immunity, “he added.

During a viral infection, antibody-producing immune cells multiply rapidly and circulate in the blood, raising antibody levels. Once the infection is resolved …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.