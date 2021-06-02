People who have been infected with covid at some point may generate lifelong immunity

It does not have to be serious, if you have passed the covid-19 mildly or moderately, you may have generated antibodies against the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 for most of your life. This is suggested by a new study, published in the journal Nature and led by the immunologist Ali Ellebedy of the University of Washington in St. Louis (Missouri, USA), which has been the first to identify long-lived antibody-producing cells in the bone marrow from patients who recovered from mild or moderate COVID-19.

Researchers have analyzed a sample of 77 patients who passed the infection, most of them mildly, and have observed that antibodies against the virus “decline rapidly in the first four months” after infection and after four months, the decline slowed down and was “more gradual during the next seven months, remaining detectable at least eleven months after infection“.

This study shows that immunity caused by the infection of SARS-CoV-2, which causes covid-19, will be “extraordinarily durable”, says the magazine itself, which collects the statements of the immunologist Menno van Zelm, from the Monash University of Melbourne (Australia), who affirms that this new evidence brings with it good news about the vaccines, since “implies that they will have the same lasting effects“.

To identify the source of the detected antibodies, Ellebedy’s team collected memory B cells – capable of making antibodies – and bone marrow from a subset of 18 participants. The result: most of them still had B cells capable of recognizing SARS-CoV-2 seven months after developing symptoms and 15 of the 18 bone marrow samples had a “very low but detectable” number of long-lived cells – a persistent and essential source of protective antibodies – that had been formed by coronavirus infections seven to eight months earlier.

In contrast, long-lived cells present in the bone marrow specific for producing antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 protein ‘S’ were not detected in samples from eleven healthy patients with no history of Covid-19, the researchers say. “We show that SARS-CoV-2 infection induces a robust humoral immune response antigen-specific and long-lasting in humans“, they conclude.

It should be remembered that antibodies are proteins that can recognize and help inactivate viral particles, but these decrease after the elimination of the virus by our body. However, there are antibody-producing cells such as memory B cells, which patrol the blood for reinfection, also harboring the bone marrow, capable of producing antibodies for decades (if the pathogen in question were to reappear).

Need for booster doses

Researchers have found “early signs” that the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, based on messenger RNA, causes the production of these long-lived cells. However, the persistence of the ability to produce antibodies, either by vaccination or infection, does not ensure lasting immunity against covid-19.

Ellebedy has ruled out that her findings lead to the dispensation of the booster doses that both Pfizer and Modern -also with messenger RNA- have announced that it will be necessary to strengthen the immune response. The immunologist has affirmed that the new variants of the coronavirus can reduce the neutralizing capacity of the acquired antibodies and that, therefore, “a reinforcement will be necessary”, he predicted.

The duration of the immune response remains one of the great unknowns for the scientific community working to deal with the pandemic. Doubts that need time to resolve, because until now it is only possible to study patients who were infected a maximum of 18 months ago.