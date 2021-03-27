People vaccinated in the Valencian Community will have a vaccination receipt

People who have been administered the vaccine against Covid-19 in the Valencian Community may have a vaccination receipt It includes information about the vaccine they have received.

In this sense, the Department of Universal Health and Public Health has enabled a section on Covid-19 vaccination on the website where you can download the data regarding the vaccine that has been received, as reported by the administration in a statement.

The Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, has indicated that the Health website will allow, from now on, that Valencians can download a proof of your vaccination against Covid-19. “Through this simple procedure, the person who has been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the Community will be able to know the type of vaccine that has been administered, each dose and the batch to which it belongs,” he pointed out, before specifying that “it is a justification of a purely informative nature for citizens “.

For this, people who want to download the vaccination receipt have to access the Covid-19 vaccination section from the web page, and, once this step is done, the system will ask you to enter the SIP card number, the date of birth and the date of issuance of the SIP card.

Subsequently, the user will receive on the mobile phone a security code that you must enter on the web to be able to access all the information about the Covid-19 vaccine.