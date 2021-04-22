People trust artificial intelligence in voting and partner elections

A new study shows that people are willing to accept suggestions from algorithms of artificial intelligence (AI) in decision areas as compromised as the vote wave partner search on-line. The results of the work, carried out by the researchers Ujué Agudo, from the Bikolabs center (Pamplona), and Helena Matute, from the Laboratory of Experimental Psychology at the University of Deusto (Bilbao), have been published in the journal PLOS ONE.

The researchers conducted four experiments to test the influence of AI algorithms in contexts such as voting and partner decisions

From in Facebook even in the search results of Google, many people come across algorithms of AI every day. Large private companies carry out research on their users’ data and generate knowledge about it. human behavioror that is not publicly available. Academic research in social Sciences lags behind the private sector and there is a lack of public knowledge about how AI algorithms can influence decisions of people.

With the aim of shedding some light on this issue, Agudo and Matute have made four experiments to test the influence of AI algorithms in different contexts.

As they comment to SINC, “we recruited the participants to interact with a supposed AI algorithm that presented photos of fictitious political candidates or candidates from online dating and we asked them to indicate who they would vote for or send a message to. The system promoted some candidates above others, either explicitly – for example, 90% compatibility – or covertly, showing their photos more often than those of others ”.

A ‘ghost’ algorithm

The experts point out that the most curious thing about the research is that the algorithm used in the experiments was not real. “We showed that it is not even necessary to have an AI that knows users well in order to influence their decisions. Suffice it to tell you that there is an algorithm analyzing your personality and what does this or another candidate recommend?

Thus, they reiterate, “there was no algorithm choosing which photos were compatible with each user. They were all recommendations already programmed in advance according to group and condition, which were later randomly assigned to the participants ”.

We show that it is not even necessary to have an AI that knows users well in order to influence their decisions. It is enough to tell them that there is an algorithm analyzing their personality and that this or another candidate recommends them.

Ujué Agudo and Helena Matute

Agudo and Matute reveal that “for the idea of ​​the algorithm that personalized recommendations, the volunteers were given a supposed personality test and a vaguely worded report to make them believe that the algorithm had guessed their personality. This report was rated by the participants as quite accurate, which increased the confidence in the supposed algorithm ”.

In addition, they add, “they were exposed to different faces of filler candidates to contribute to this idea that there was an algorithm interpreting their preferences”.

The researchers found that this ‘ghost’ algorithm used in the experiments was able to influence decisions, politics and online dating. In the political context, the algorithm achieved explicitly influence (compatibility badge) in the votes of the recommended candidates, but not in a subtle way. While in the dating context, by contrast, the subtle influence (familiarity bias) was more effective.

They emphasize that they do not yet know if this difference is generalizable, so that explicit influence is usually more effective in the political context and subtle influence in the dating context, or if, on the contrary, algorithms may use other forms different from persuasion explicit or subtle may perhaps equally influence both contexts.

“This is a first step, there is a lot of research ahead in this field, but what is evident is that important human decisions can be very easily influenced by algorithms, since, even when they are not real like ours, they achieve increase preferences towards some candidates over others ”, indicate the researchers.

The authors caution that more public research is needed to understand human vulnerability to algorithms

The authors also believe that their experiments show the extent to which the algorithmic recommendations, by the mere fact of being present in our daily interaction, can influence our decisions, even when they are very relevant.

Educate the public

In their conclusions, Ujué Agudo and Helena Matute express their support for initiatives that seek to boost the reliability of the AI, such as the European Commission’s Ethical Guidelines for Trusted AI and DARPA’s Explainable AI (XAI) program. Nevertheless, .

In this sense, they ask that the public be educated about the risks of trust blindly in the algorithm recommendations. They also underscore the need to debate the ownership of the data that drives these algorithms.

“If a fictitious and simplistic algorithm like ours can achieve such a level of persuasion without establishing really personalized profiles of the participants (and using the same photographs in all cases), a more sophisticated one like those with whom people interact in their lives daily should, without a doubt, be able to exert a much stronger influence ”, they conclude.

Fountain: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.