“People think that we have already returned, but it is not like that”

“Please do something for the Spanish trapped in Morocco, there are still many of us. Help us get home! “. “My children have been trapped in Morocco since March 19 and had to be on April 7 in the Institute“.” We are being held. The boy without school and I’m running out of medication. Do something now to get us out of here! “… These are some desperate messages and requests to the Spanish Government from citizens who are still trapped in Morocco after the cancellation of flights on March 31st.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, estimated at some 3,000 Spaniards trapped in Morocco due to the cancellation of flights between the North African country and Spain, a measure that came into force on March 31 at 00:00 and will be in force “until new order”. However, it was later reported that more than 4,000 citizens they managed to return to Spain, even paying for the expenses caused by their repatriation. But it is not the final figure either: Foreign Affairs admitted to Public that 5,000 people returned to Spain and that they did so on five ferries and four Iberia flights.

But they have not all been able to return. To this day, many Spaniards and residents remain trapped in Morocco for almost 20 days. Some of them tell 20 minutes their situation so “desperate” and the uncertainty they live due to the “lack of information and solutions” by consulates and the Embassy. “My name is Alberto Ruiz and I’ve been locked up in Morocco since April 2, which was when I originally had the flight, “says the Jaén.

“People think that we have already returned, but we are not. We are still here and there are many of us”

Canceled flights, lack of information and solutions …

His flight was changed several times: on April 2, 4 and then on April 11. The last cancellation no longer gave him an alternative date. “They told me that it is definitively canceled and that there is no date. The closest date is the May 22, but they can’t assure me either “, the Mint. “I am autonomousThe situation of the self-employed is well known, and it worsens more if I am still trapped here, “he continues.

“Please, give enough notice because we want and need to return to our places of origin and residence”

Alberto does not understand what is happening, neither he nor many people in his situation. “People think that we have already returned, but we are not. We are still here and there are many of us. People start to be desperate, some in more complicated conditions, others a little more favorable. But, ultimately, many Spaniards cannot get out, “he denounces.

To these complaints is added Jamal, who is one of dozens of people who leave comments daily on Facebook and Twitter about the Embassy of Spain in Morocco and political leaders such as the Foreign Minister. “I have more than 50 calls to Iberia and without result. With the mental and economic wear and tear that this entails, “he says. And he complains that the announcement of the departure of planes or ferries is made” with very little notice and it is impossible to organize, get the PCR done. ”

“Please, give enough notice because we want and need to return to our places of origin and residence. Now more than ever we must see the work of the consulates, who assist us when we are outside our country and problems of this nature arise “, asks Jamal. He says that it is not worth just” to refer to the companies’ web pages and to announce one day in advance something that is known in advance. “” Companies refer companies to consulates and consulates. This is the whiting that bites its tail, “claims the 25-year-old, who has a permanent job in Madrid and fears for his job.

Another case is that of Mariam, a 47-year-old woman who lives in Malaga and works as a chef. “I went to Morocco for an inheritance issue. When I fixed it, I had an open ticket and I thought about coming back after finishing, but I was trapped,” says this woman, who is currently in ERTE, but at the end of the month she rejoins . “I am very worried. I want to go back to my country, I have left my husband there. In addition, I am very concerned about not going back to work, “he continues.

She presented herself twice to the Spanish Embassy – located in Casablanca, which is about 385.4 km where she was from (Meknes) – and at the door, security told her that she had to fill out a form with all her data and send it in. “They have not answered me. I’ve called like 100 times, but no one picks up the phone at the Embassy. I was looking for flights every day. I called Iberia to see if a plane was leaving. Flights are not advertised on the Embassy’s Facebook, only boats. But they don’t answer either because there are intermediaries and you have to go to Tangier. “A true odyssey experienced by all these people trapped with fears of losing jobs, classes …

Discrimination against residents

Omaima does not tell her situation, but that of her husband. He has a family reunification visa and he had the flight on April 4, but the flights were canceled and the only thing he could do is sign up for “all the Embassy forms.” She also denounces that nobody answers neither the calls nor the ’emails’. Given the uncertainty, he went to the consulate to inform them that your visa expires on May 4. “They have not given him any solution,” he adds.

“We, because of the Covid, have spent a year and 6 months with the visa procedures. And now that you have your visa, the borders are closed to us without any possible help.” Omaima also denounces that on flights and ferries “Those who are Spanish with a red passport” go first. “While those who have the Moroccan green passport do not give them any solution” and even less to those of family reunification. In fact, if your husband cannot enter Spain before May 4, he will have to start the procedures again and that means spending money and a long wait.

For his part, the president of the Association of the Friends of the Moroccan People, Mohamed Alami, explains that INTRAN has brought to Parliament the complaints of these citizens who were trapped. Alami calls on all political forces to get to work to find a solution for these people. “It does not matter if they are Spanish or not,” he says, and assures that what most “bothers them is this discrimination.” “They take advantage because most are residents, “he adds.

Call for the “immediate resignation” of González Laya

From this association they say that there are people living in “terrible” situations and they do not understand how they are not being talked about in the media or demanding the resignation of political leaders. “A mother who has been trapped with two children, one with a 93% disability, had to travel by taxi from He went to Nador to go to the consulate (about three hours’ drive) and they did not let him enter. How is it possible? “Alami wonders, and calls it inhumane to treat this woman and her children that way. And the cases, according to him, are dramatic:” There are a kid on dialysis trapped in Tangier. ”

“They are desperate there. When they talk to the authorities, they tell them to look for life. To talk to Balearia and Trasmediterránea. They (the Spanish government) end the repatriation,” he says, however, many people remain trapped. “We are talking about people who are very serious, this is inadmissible.”

“We have just sent an email to the Foreign Minister (Arancha González Laya),” Alami explains, but says the minister does not reply. Neither does the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. He believes that the situation has been very poorly managed and calls for “the immediate resignation of the minister”. “The ambassador I don’t even know what he’s doing there anymore. He’s totally incompetent. We are talking about they are not doing their job, “ditch.