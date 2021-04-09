People over 75 and their companions can now get vaccinated without making appointments in NYC

The New Yorkers 75 and Over Can Now Get Vaccinated Without Appointments prior to 26 City-administered COVID-19 immunization sites across all five boroughs. The announcement was made this Thursday by Mayor Bill de Blasio, who also indicated that the companions of the elderly can also receive a dose at the same time.

“For the people older than 75 years in advancee, we are now making appointments at the same time. And this has proven to be very popular, very effective and really useful for the elderly. We’re going to expand it even further… now we’re going from the original three sites announced yesterday to 26 sites across the city where an older person can come, get an appointment right away, and get vaccinated, ”he said. Mayor.

But the surprising part of his announcement was when he said: “We are adding something else because many older people need someone to accompany them, a loved one, a partner, a help, someone to go with them. Guess what? The companion can now also get vaccinated at the same time. Therefore, if you are 75 years old or older and come with a companion, both will have the guarantee of being vaccinated right there on that site, without the need for an appointment ”.

The new rule, which according to the president seeks to encourage more older people to go out and be immunized and thus reach as many elderly people as possible, is announced at the same time that the City is getting closer to achieving its goal of vaccinating at least 5 million New Yorkers by June.

“Of course, our overall goal is five million fully vaccinated New Yorkers. But in terms of individual doses, today we have a very good number: 4,738,246 doses since the beginning of the vaccination effort. More doses than the number of people in the entire state of Louisiana, the state of origin of our Health Commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi”Said De Blasio.

More than 11 million throughout NY

And as the Big Apple gets closer to meeting its goal, Governor Andrew Cuomo reported Thursday that in the entire state of New York the total number of immunized already exceeded 11 million, with a record number of 223,154 doses administered in the past 24 hours.

“All New Yorkers who are 16 or older are now eligible to receive their vaccine, but eligibility is not the same as accessibility, and we remain committed to bringing the vaccine to all communities in our state and working with local leaders to make it clear that the vaccine is safe, effective and necessary, “said Cuomo, adding that with each injection” brings us one step closer to the light at the end of the tunnel, and that is why it is so important that everyone gets vaccinated. Getting the vaccine shows that you care. “

The Governor insisted, however, that New York’s vast vaccine distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far outnumber dose supplies from the federal government. And because of this limited provision, authorities continue to encourage New Yorkers to be patient and advise them not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

Vaccination in figures:

4,738,246 vaccinated in NYC. 11,092,454 vaccinated statewide. 223,154 doses given in the last 24 hours in the state. 35.1% of New Yorkers have already taken at least the first dose. 22.3% of New Yorkers who have completed both doses.

To make an appointment:

At City-run sites:

Visiting website: nyc.gov/vaccinefinder Calling: 8-7-7-VAX-4-NYC (877-829-4692)

On State-run sites: