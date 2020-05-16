Santiago de Chile.-The Chilean capital was completing a total quarantine on Saturday the night before when the coronavirus infections were triggered, although queues were observed to enter markets and people in some central streets, in a day in which the health authorities reported a new record of 27 more victims by COVID-19.

Along with a national curfew, total confinement was in effect from 10:00 pm for all of Santiago, its 32 communes and neighborhoods, and six surrounding areas, where more than seven million people live and who represent 90% of the Metropolitan Region. .

Despite repeated calls from the authorities not to leave home, images from local television showed many people in central locations in the city, such as the Alameda that runs through the capital or the popular Portugal street. People were also seen on the streets in more affluent neighborhoods, such as Las Condes, and plenty of car traffic.

In other parts of the city, quarantine was carried out and the streets woke up emptier than usual. “Now it is clear that they took the quarantine issue more seriously,” Cristian Valenzuela, the doorman of a building in downtown Santiago, told The Associated Press.

In the fruit and vegetable supply market of La Vega Central, long queues were registered to buy and new and strong security measures were established, such as plastics at the stalls, gloves, masks and taking temperatures before entering the premises, which You can only enter with special permits and it was emptier than a normal Saturday.

This is the greatest challenge “that we are facing in our health history,” said Undersecretary of Health, Paula Daza, in her daily report of the pandemic. “It is a difficult moment, there is no doubt. We are confident that all people are aware of the importance of taking care of themselves, of caring for others, of preventing infections ”, he added.

According to the authorities, the country is at 78% of its hospital capacity, a figure that increases to between 90 and 95% in the case of the Metropolitan Region, where the greatest number of cases accumulates. Some public hospitals already showed signs of being completely overwhelmed.

The regions of Antofagasta and Tarapacá, in the north of the country, have also been strongly affected by high cases of coronavirus.

Citizens must “be aware of the seriousness of this situation,” said the undersecretary of Assistance Networks, Arturo Zuñiga, who called on citizens not to leave their homes if it was not essential.

Health authorities also reported a drop in the number of daily cases on Saturday (1,886), which they attributed to a lower number of clinics taking tests after several of those private centers announced a stock break during the week as the ministry terminate at least five laboratories for allegedly making serious errors with the sampling. The total number of cases exceeded 40,000, with 421 deaths.

The virus also caused a quarantine to be declared in a part of Congress, after it detected the first positive case in Senator Rabindranath Quinteros, from the Socialist Party and who belongs to the Health Commission. Quinteros had met with President Sebastián Piñera, among others, at the La Moneda presidential palace in early May. Officially it was reported that Piñera was tested and negative.

Quinteros will be investigated by the prosecution for having traveled in a commercial plane to another part of the country before having received the results of his test, something that threatens public health under the health alert that governs the country.

While in Argentina, the streets and parks were once again filled with the joy of children, although contained, without large numbers of people and with masks.

In the South American country, a measure entered into force that allows – for the first time since the confinement that began on March 20 – minors under 16 go out for a recreational walk once a week during the weekend – Saturday or Sunday-, a day decision that was made based on the last number of the parents’ identity document, to avoid crowds.

The parks of Palermo, in the more affluent neighborhoods of Buenos Aires, dawned again with children on scooters and bicycles, although there were no crowds.

“Mix of emotions, joy to see them go out, enjoy, also with all the precautions,” said Carla Charnibay to the AP, who went for a walk through Palermo with her two daughters, 2 and 4 years old, and who could not bear to carry everything. the time you put on the masks. Covers are mandatory in the country from 6 years.

“It is also a job at home to educate” and teach children that they cannot go to games in the park, “to adapt all of us,” said the Argentine woman. “More than the boys, the adults also caught my attention, since many adults are seen going out in groups to walk. There are still people who are not responsible for this situation, “he said.

The measures are part of a progressive easing of the quarantine, after some businesses were also able to open for the first time at the beginning of this week.

Argentina registers 7,479 positive cases and 363 deaths so far. It was one of the first Latin American countries to decree total quarantine.

In Latin America there have been more than 460,000 infections and more than 29,000 deaths.

The coronavirus has infected more than 4.5 million people and killed more than 308,000 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which bases its data on reports from the governments and the health authorities of each country.

In most people this virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. But in some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can cause more serious illness and even death.

