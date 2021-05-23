People looking for a partner on dating apps have a better chance if they are vaccinated against COVID-19

A report from the dating app OKCupid revealed that people vaccinated against COVID-19 they receive 14% of coincidences to find a partner, unlike those who reject immunization.

Recognizing the importance of dating apps, the president’s government Joe biden launched a call to various companies to promote the vaccine. The answer came cascading.

Tinder, Hinge, Match, OkCupid, BLK, Chispa, Plenty of Fish, Bumble Y Badoo teamed up with the Biden Administration to create badges that show their clients’ vaccination status, in addition to offering vaccinated people free premium benefits.

“In support of President Biden’s goal of having 70 percent of adults have at least one vaccine by July 4, America’s Largest Dating Apps To Launch New Features To Encourage Americans To Get Vaccinated“Said the government. “These companies join organizations across the country that have responded to the president’s call by stepping up and offering incentives and information.”

Among other benefits, the apps will offer badges showing vaccination status; access to free premium content such as raises, “super likes” and “super wipes” for vaccinated people; promotions in the application and links to vacunas.gov or the text code for users; filters so that users can see people who have been vaccinated, among other benefits.

Each application has unique options for its users, for example, Tinder will allow its members to add stickers to their profile, such as “I’m vaccinated” or “Vaccines save lives”, in exchange for having access to free premium content, plus “likes” and better search rankings.

“Tinder will also launch a ‘Vaccine Center’ with a suite of resources for education and will connect users to their nearest vaccination site,” the Biden Administration noted.

The Spark tool – which helped promote the Latino vote– will add a new “Vacunado” profile badge for Latino singles.

“Vaccinated people who add the badge will receive a free” Boost “, which will make them one of the first profiles to be seen for their matches”, indicates the app. “The function will be available from June 1.”

Chispa is the largest dating application for single Latinos in English and Spanish and its effort is important, because the Latino community is one of the few people vaccinated, according to an analysis América Salud !, due to misinformation about the doses of Pfizer, Modern Y Johnson & Johnson.

In New York City, according to a report by that organization, Latinos represent 15% of vaccines despite representing 29% of the city’s population, something that the mayor Bill de Blasio considered worrisome.

“Clearly, we see a deep disparity that needs to be aggressively and creatively addressed.”said de Blasio in one of his lectures. “We have a deep problem of mistrust and hesitancy, particularly in communities of color.”

Worrying data is also cited from the University of Michigan’s National Survey on Healthy Aging, which found that 86% of Latinos said they would not want to receive a vaccine and that 66% of Latinos do not believe the vaccine is safe. , but they have no arguments about their beliefs.

According to White House data, more than 60% of US adults have received at least one vaccine.

What each app will do

Each of the platforms will offer specific benefits to its members, although there are coincidences on better positioning and “super likes”.

OkCupid.- Users will be able to add a profile badge “I am vaccinated” and appear within the “vaccinated lists”, a new matching system. The campaign will begin on May 24 and will continue to help daters “agree on what matters.”

Bumble and Badoo.- They will allow all customers to add a “vaccinated” badge to their profiles, plus they will give vaccinated users complimentary credits for premium features like Spotlight and Superswipes. “Applications will also leverage their network of influencers to amplify the need to get vaccinated as part of a push this summer,” he said.

BLK.- You will add a new “Vaxified” profile badge and when vaccinated people add that badge to their profile they will receive a free “Boost” to be one of the first profiles seen for possible matches. It will start operating on June 1.

Hinge.- You will encourage your users to share their vaccination status and give them a free “Rose,” which is premium content that indicates to other users that they are especially excited to meet you.

Match.- Members will have the option to add a new “Vaccinated” badge to their profile to show their vaccination status with access to a free “Boost”.

Plety of Fish.- Members will be able to add a “I have my vaccine” badge to their profiles in early June and participants will receive 20 credits for “Live!” Which is a broadcast system.

Few Latinos vaccinated

>> Texas 28%

>> California 25%

>> Florida 17%

>> New York 15%

>> New Jersey 13%

>> Colorado 9%