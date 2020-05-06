Tais Araujo is the star of a new painkiller advertising campaign. Due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the actress made the recording at home and was directed by her husband, Lázaro Ramos. In a making of, the victory of the soap opera ‘Amor de Mãe’ appeared without make up, washing the dishes and catching up on physical exercises. Tais and Lázaro also highlighted the importance of the technical team, which collaborated at a distance

Tais Araújo found a way to star in Doril’s new painkiller advertising campaign. Away for almost two months from the studios of the soap opera “Amor de Mãe”, which should only be resumed in August, the actress was directed, at home, by her husband, Lázaro Ramos. To star in the play, Tais did not have any technical team at his side to respect the rules of social isolation. The ads for the piece developed before the quarantine started should start airing this Thursday (7).

Rack has Tais without make up and washing dishes

In the making of the advertising campaign, Tais appears without makeup, washing the dishes and performing other household chores, while Lázaro improvises the traditional clapperboards. Moments of fun for the couple, who work in the fight against racism, are also seen, while explaining details of the recording starring the actress and film producer.

‘Different responsibilities’, Tais defined by commercial

At the time of filming, Lázaro and Tais had help from a distance from the producer of the commercial Sentimental Filmes when it came to directing and framing. “We have been isolated for more than a month, and the moment requires effort from all of us so that we can play new roles”, approved the artist, always engaged in social causes. “Lázaro and I have already worked together many times, with more people involved. In this challenge, it was just the two of us, with many different responsibilities, without having knowledge of all the knowledge to tell this story”, added the interpreter of Vitória da plma by Manuela Dias.

Tais and Lázaro highlighted the importance of a technical team

According to Tais, the experience ended up being fundamental to reinforce the importance of the technical team. “It makes us give even more value to all the professionals who are fundamental to deliver something so difficult to accomplish. They were sorely missed and will always be missed on a recording set,” said the mother of the stylish Maria Antônia, receiving a chorus from her husband. “It was challenging personally and professionally to go through this experience, occupying so many different functions to deliver a film. There are many details involved and we had to improvise in the absence of a team of specialists. There were many online meetings and we dedicated ourselves to the maximum to learn and complete the work, basically using a modern cell phone, a tripod and lighting “, he said.

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’