Despite the number of premium Android phones that exist, Apple dominates this market alone. Why? We tried to analyze them in today’s episode of Connecting.

Another Thursday more come with a new episode of your favorite podcast, Conectando, the podcast in Spanish where we talk about the latest news from Android, Google and technology in general. If last week we talked about the new Xiaomi Mi Band 5 and if it is worth jumping from the previous model to this one, today it is time to take out the portfolio again and analyze again the current situation of premium range smartphones.

Because indeed we all like expensive devices but when it comes down to it, we almost always bet on mid-range or low-end smartphones, with one exception: that they have a bitten apple on their back. This is confirmed by a recent Counterpoint study that indicates that Apple dominates the premium market without discussion.

Why is Apple the undisputed leader in the premium range market? We discuss it in Connecting, episode 59.

The coronavirus has drastically affected the smartphone market in 2020, but that has not prevented Apple from dominating the premium mobile market with more than 50% market share. The reasons? We will try to discover them in today’s episode.

And you, why do you think Apple is so successful?

