people in the US have received at least one dose of anticoagulant vaccines

The United States government has applied 254,779,333 vaccines against COVID-19 since the massive inoculation campaign began in December 2020, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) .

Miami World / telemundo51

Of the total population, 150,416,559 people (45.3% of the population) have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 110,874,920 individuals (33.4% of the population) have completed the vaccination process, according to data published by the CDC this Saturday, May 8.

The first vaccine against the coronavirus was applied in the US on December 14, 2020.

The vaccines approved in the US so far are those of the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, the third with the particularity that it requires a single dose.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was temporarily suspended after at least 15 cases of people who developed blood clots came to light and three people died from it.

However, the US health authorities gave the green light again to the application of the vaccine on Friday, April 23.

To date, 135,725,061 vaccines have been supplied from Pfizer, the first to be approved in the country, 110,124,671 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, and 8,739,657 vaccines from Johnson & Johnson.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES: CASES, DEATHS, AND THE MOST AFFECTED STATES

Since the pandemic began, a total of 32,806,621 COVID-19 infections and 584,895 deaths have been registered in the US, according to the independent count by NBC News.

California is the state with the most cases and deaths from the pandemic, with 3,756,266 infections and 62,214 deaths.

It is followed by Texas, which has reported 2,909,668 cases of coronavirus and 50,755 deaths; and Florida with 2,262,598 infected and 36,346 deaths.

The fourth place is occupied by New York, with 2,071,106 infections, and which was previously the state with the most deaths, with a total of 53,708.

Illinois, for its part, is in fifth place in number of cases with 1,351,497 infections and 24,524 deaths.

RECORD DAYS OF DEATHS AND CONTAGES IN THE UNITED STATES

Wednesday, January 20: 4,131 deaths in a single day, according to NBC News.

Saturday, January 9: 278,920 cases in a single day.

Friday, January 8: 269,420 cases in a single day.

Thursday, January 7: 268,883 cases and 4,110 deaths in a single day.

Wednesday, January 6: 268,840 cases, and 3,920 deaths in a single day.

DEATHS AND CONTAGES OF CORONAVIRUS IN THE WORLD

Globally, there are currently 156,911,114 confirmed cases and 3,270,226 total deaths from COVID-19 in the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University in Maryland.