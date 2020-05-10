Before the coronavirus, Saundra Andringa-Meuer was a 61-year-old healthy woman, mother of six, who did not smoke or drink alcohol. But COVID-19 made her seriously ill after traveling from her Wisconsin home to help her son move from college in Connecticut.

She was hospitalized in March, ending in a coma and on an artificial respirator for 14 days. Doctors told his family that he had little chance of living. When she recovered, she was told she was the most severe coronavirus patient they had ever seen come forward.

Now Andringa-Meuer, along with dozens of COVID-19 patients and some American companies, is seeking to sue China for the spread of the virus, which has killed at least 75,000 people in the United States.

“I feel like they hid it from the world and from the Americans,” he said. “I don’t feel like we should lose the wedding or have to shut down the economy. All Americans’ lives were disrupted. I think we need to correct some of these errors, “said the woman.

So far, at least nine lawsuits have been filed in the United States against China alleging that the authorities did not do enough to contain the virus from the beginning, they tried to hide what was happening in the city of Wuhan, where the outbreak, and they sought to hide their actions and what they knew.

Eight of the lawsuits are potential class actions that could represent thousands of people and companies. One was filed by the Missouri attorney general, which so far is the only state to have taken legal action against China.

The cases face several obstacles under the Foreign Sovereign Immunity Act, which states that foreign governments cannot be sued in the United States unless certain exceptions are met. And that’s not easy to prove, experts say.

___

Associated Press journalist Michael Catalini contributed to this report.