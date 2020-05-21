Brazilian defender says that championship in the country will only return on June 4 thanks to the people’s efforts to contain the pandemic of the new coronavirus

With the confirmation of the return of the Portuguese Championship to the next June 4th, the 18 participating teams accelerate the preparations for the dispute of the last ten rounds of the competition. One of them is Gil Vicente, team of defender Nogueira and that occupies the tenth position in the tournament. The player, who arrived at the club at the beginning of the current season, said he was satisfied with the possibility of acting again after the peak of the outbreak of the new coronavirus in the country. According to him, this is only possible due to the collaboration of the Portuguese.

Nogueira is training with Gil Vicente’s group in Portugal (Photo: Disclosure / Player advice)

Photo: Lance!

– Being able to play again was great news. We were heading for the final stretch of the league when the pandemic broke out and forced us to stop. Fortunately, the situation here in Portugal was well controlled from the beginning and the population did its part. The country will have football again in two weeks thanks to the efforts of its people – he said.

Since last Friday, the training at Gil Vicente has been carried out in a normal way, without dividing the squad into quartets, as before. The defender, born in the city of Itaperuna, in Rio de Janeiro, reported the happiness felt at each new stage of the process of returning to training.

– When activities were restarted, we were divided into groups of four players. We were happy, because compared to the previous reality it was an advance. Today we are already together, doing our job in complete safety. I highly value all the steps we have taken towards normality – he concluded.

