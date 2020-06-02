Related news

The volatility unleashed in the market as a result of the emergence of the coronavirus, together with the search for new challenges in full confinement, has led many citizens to enter the world of investing for the first time. A waterspout into hostile terrain for rookies who have even raised the alarm bells of supervisors to insist on the need to take proper precautions and guidelines before making the jump.

With this backdrop, Josef Ajram, one of the most recognized voices of trading in Spain, talks to Invertia while the stock markets keep hitting price lunges on either side of the graph. The same as a couple of decades ago dropped out of college to pursue trading He explains his current vision of the market and the economy, where are the opportunities and what are the risks of drowning in the attempt to swim in the avalanche of liquidity from central banks.

The moment could not have been more propitious for the Barcelona trader and athlete settled in Ibiza, because has just launched a new edition of its digital stock market training school. In addition, a new book with his signature is released in these troubled times. ‘Stock Market Trading Strategies’, which is the sixth of his career.

– Many trading firms claim to have registered a strong increase in operations and clients in recent weeks. What has been your experience?

The truth has been crazy. We have had to doubling team due to the high demand in the last call for our online training. During confinement, people wanted to occupy their time and do things that were pending. We have all done something that we wanted to do and, coinciding with the stock market crash at the end of February, there was a avalanche of requests for our method.

Actually, we had contemplated the call for the method for the end of April, but we brought it forward a month and many people signed up. After nine years of face-to-face training, last July we started the online version and that has allowed us to have reached more people.

– After so many years of bull markets, do you think your method will also work in the downtrend that seems to be starting?

Actually when the method differs from the market circumstances is in bearish episodes, since the short operation is something natural, neither better nor worse, which is part of the method. Although we will always give priority to bullish stocksBecause the benefit is limited, in short there are strategies that allow us to win. Of course, with a maximum of 100%, which would be the case of a bankruptcy. In a bullish trade you can triple or more when the stock goes up.

– How do you assess then the recent short positions veto imposed by the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV)?

That the CNMV does not allow short trading we do not like it. I think the focus should be on companies doing things right, because if that were the case, no one would be short. If a company is solvent, does things well and creates value for the shareholder, it will not be at historical lows nor will there be short positions. In fact, there are examples of Spanish stock market companies that are at highs long-standing or almost historical.

The focus would have to be on what certain companies have done wrong so that they are hurting their investors so much, instead of thinking that it is the whim of four hedge funds and four small investors. No one wants to go short in a company if there is no reason. The reflection would have to be in what happens so that a company falls 10% the day that the shorts are allowed; and in Spain we have a series of cases that bear witness to this: Banco Popular, Abengoa, Deoleo …

We do not like that the CNMV does not allow short trading, the focus would have to be on what certain companies have done wrong

– But the truth is that ‘chicharros’ are attractive when it comes to investing.

My intention is to train the student. People have to understand that the bag is not always for them. That is my greatest mission. Many believe that reading financial press and a book can already operate on the stock market and are not aware that every time they operate they get into a butcher shop against Morgan Stanley, Banco Santander, etc.

The biggest attraction for the nine million Spaniards who operate in the stock market is to get into small stocks. It’s the temptation to buy a stock that’s worth 10 cents waiting for it to go up. That’s when it comes the mistaken perception that the stock market is a casino. Therefore, I always tell my students that they are absolutely prohibited from operating in these values. What’s more, we give you a list of securities on the Spanish stock market that are allowed. Then, whether they listen to us or not, it is no longer in our hands.

– Is that list fixed or are you reviewing it?

It is slightly modified according to market circumstances and uncertainties, but without a very defined periodicity. What we are looking for is the Ibex 35 and companies that we consider that, if someone wants to have an open investment, they can be relatively calm depending on how we see the company and the volume it mobilizes. And we always advise companies as liquid as possible.

– Anyway, the emotional factor is always there when it comes to investing. If you win, it’s easy to come up and have that casino perception. How can it be controlled?

The great enemy of anyone who trades on the stock exchange is emotion. I have elaborate a list I call ‘The 20 Commandments’. If you skip them, you will lose money. And people who are psychologically capable of not skipping these commandments, perhaps there are 20%. That is the big difference between robots and people When it comes to operating, they have no emotion, they have no beliefs or attachments or sentimental preferences.

In the group of friends that I have maintained since I was six years old, several have now also given them for the bag. One of them, with a single operation on Moderna skipped 10 of these commandmentsSo they will knock you out and then you will say that the exchange is a casino. Often, people get bored and see the stock market as an emotion … they get the “bug” of investing and end up looking for a leveraged broker.

Often people get bored and see the bag as an emotion, that is the great enemy of anyone who operates

Here, my main informative task is to insist: “Don’t trade on the stock market”. I tell them that they do not have to operate before three or nine months, depending on the time they dedicate to training, but many after three weeks are already there. And that is very educated people. If you sign up for Medicine, after three weeks you are not trying to cure anyone, right? Well here is the same.

– In your method it does contemplate the operation with contracts for difference (CFD), does not this imply a higher risk than those that you recommend avoiding?

What implies a greater risk is not having leverage control, but if you stick to not leverage, CFD is the perfect financial instrument to trade, because it is the only one that in a comfortable and liquid way allows you to operate on stocks with the market in both directions.

In this sense, there are people who open an account with 3,000 euros and automatically give 15,000 to operate. If you don’t control the temptation to leverage, they melt you. You have to be especially careful with the ‘market maker’ brokers, who not only earn money with commissions, but also if you lose.

– With these commandments and temptations on the table, what would you say is the greatest sin of the Spanish investor?

The main one is do not put stop loss. In the end, it is normal to buy a security because it had traded very high and then it has fallen, but the risk that it may fall even further has not disappeared. People are not aware that they need a 100% appreciation to get their money back in an investment that accumulates 50% losses. You are going to need two years to not lose money and it is most likely that you also decide to sell the moment you lose. It is very difficult for people to understand that their only concern at the time of making an operation is how much they are willing to lose.

Then the next key is manage capital well. In the method it is recommended to have between four and six values. Thus, if any goes wrong, it will be a proportional part of the portfolio. And, thus, always do the same, because capital construction should not be with leverage, but with rotation, with the ability to go buying and selling in such a way that risk is always under your control. However, the human being does not have the patience to slowly enrich himself, so he decides to ruin himself quickly.

And that’s not to mention the damage that Hollywood has done with movies like ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, which make many people just want to join in on the ‘ball.’

The main sin of the Spanish investor is not to put ‘stop loss’ on their portfolio positions

– In the antipodes of this search for the ‘pitch’ but also of its method are the ‘value’ strategies that are growing so much in Spain. What opinion do they deserve?

The managers are awesome. I tried to manage and it was fatal Because my method was not applicable to all the risk management requirements of the CNMV, so I decided to leave it. However, ever since I stuck my nose into this world, I know the difficulties that any manager has, which I admire them very much. To me, the only thing that surprises me about the ‘value’ managers is that they do not contemplate stop loss…. and fall in love with such a strong company without putting it on, it seems to me of an incredible cold blood.

– In his last book he talks about the importance of zooming in the trader’s camera. What should be your configuration right now?

Right now, the biggest spoiler we have is what reason tells us about what is happening in the market. Reason dictates that the Dow Jones should be 15,000 points lower and the market shows companies that are at all-time highs. Once again, the stock market shows that you have to pay attention to the graph and not to the reason, because if you go against the market they can burst you.

I tried to manage and it was fatal because my method was not applicable to all risk requirements, so I decided to stop

We must broaden the perspective of understanding that we are experiencing a circumstance never experienced in history and in which an unusual amount of money has been injected from central banks. At the moment, I think that the behavior of the markets is already surprising many.

– And, for not going so far, how do you see the Ibex 35?

If we consider that we will not be more confined soon and we assume the hypothesis that in a maximum year we will have a vaccine, I think that the Ibex has touched ground. If in two months we are locked up again, then it will be another song.

In any case, IAG has to rise more than 300% to return to prices at the end of February and Sabadell has to rise more than 350% to reach January. The truth is that there are very heavy evaluations.

– And, in the opposite direction, the speculation unleashed on the values ​​in the race against the coronavirus.

I am not one of those who think that there is buy any company thinking that it is going to be the discoverer of the vaccine. In the end, Moderna has zero products on the market and capitalizes 26,000 million dollars. That goes against my method, which is based on probability when looking for companies that have been badly punished, that have possible soils from which to look for rebounds.

If Moderna’s mouse dies, 80% falls overnight. Yes or not

Is about intuit potential high returns, but with a technical history that above all gives a stop loss level. In the end, the method is based on the fact that if it goes wrong, I know where and how much I can lose … If Moderna’s mouse dies, 80% falls overnight. Yes or not.

– Those that do not find a roof in their rally are the great tech companies, the ones known as FAANG.

Me I got short on Apple and Facebook by method and it cost me money. It is impressive, because rationally I can not find an explanation, but the market has that strength. There is an orgy of liquidity money so exaggerated that people need to seek refuge. Even more with 0% or negative rates for at least another decade. Thus, we try to be safe and we have all seen that the great winners of this process have been the companies related to digitization.

We have all discovered teleworking and many tools that money will go to.

– And, back to the Spanish market, what are your favorite values ​​right now?

I am very focused on IAG. I entered a few days ago with very clear stop loss. I’m also watching Atresmedia and, in banks, the Santander. All in line with thinking that perhaps the worst has happened in the coming months. In fact, if the bank drills lows, I will skip the ‘stop’. I decided to enter because of the diversification it has, which makes Spain more unmarked from risk.

At the moment, the truth is that on the Spanish stock market I see little more than IAG, Atresmedia and Banco Santander

At the moment, the truth is that little else. I also don’t think this is a stage to fall in love with a value, because I think it will take a long time to return to prices close to FebruaryBut I do think that the rebound can be important in this type of stock. In addition, what I always try is to avoid companies with uncertainties that may alter their price suddenly from one day to the next. I prefer to enter more clear scenarios.

– And how is that strategy working for you in this turbulent 2020?

The truth is that I am doing well compared to the market. I saw them come with two data from China. First, when in January I read that car sales had plummeted 90% in that country, because this is a fact that for me is essential in the evolution of any market. Later, one day I was in Madrid and I heard on the radio that there were 200,000 isolated villages also in China. Here we continued like nothing happened. I tried shorts and it went well.

– Surely this has increased his reputation among his followers. How do you carry this responsibility that you refer to in the book as ‘being a star of the stock market’?

The truth is the complaint is less quantitative, but is louder. I’ve been on social media for so many years, I assume that as far as criticism is concerned. What I want is to do an informative task, because i love the bag. If tomorrow they tell me to choose one of the things that I do at a professional level, I choose to be in front of the screens at 9 in the morning because I am passionate and it gives me the freedom that is all I have and that is concretely in being able to do my I work from anywhere in the world.

My main informative task is to insist: ‘Do not trade on the stock market if you are going to pay and then do not comply’

Me I started this with 6,000 euros that my grandfather left me. So, I really consider that if I have been able to develop a method and win with it, the people who listen will earn money. The problem, once again, is that people pay and then ignore it. It is brutal, because your savings are at stake. And they lose them.

