The confinement due to the coronavirus slowed down the hectic day-to-day life of the world, but not the ideas machine of Leonardo Villalobos (Maracaibo, 1970), Production manager of the Telemicro Group of the Dominican Republic, who in the midst of what is happening , it occurred to him to make a series of unitarians, whose stories will be developed within the framework of the quarantine and which will begin to be recorded, with minimal personnel, starting tomorrow.

And although the animator has been anchored for four years in the Caribbean country, he closely follows what happens on homeland, on the small screen and considers that what is transmitted through national hertzian waves should not be judged with the parameters of a a time when the Venezuelan economy was in better health. In that sense, he appreciates the formation of new faces and vows that emerging talents prepare seriously.

Likewise, Villalobos analyzes the transformation that the media will undergo after the alarm over the Covid-19 outbreak ends; while he divides his days between his commitments at the television station in the Dominican Republic and his family, especially his youngest daughter, five years old.

– How did the idea of ​​making a series of unitarians whose stories were developed during the confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic?

– The idea of ​​unitarians is born out of necessity. In the Dominican Republic there is no fiction, many comedies and many movies are made, but they have not found the soap opera, the series or the unitary. There is a significant deficit of librettists and they do not have the technique, so being here there have been people who have gotten around and are very curious about it. On the channel, I have a staff of actors, mostly comedy, but very good. A couple of presenters here who have already ventured into the cinema and have done interesting things as actresses, so I said: “I have the channel’s teams there; it is working half-way; I am not going to spend a penny; the talent He is going to do it for free; the cameramen have them here; I write the script with another boy named Miguel Alcántara; I also have Juan Carlos Dávila here who helps me “; and we are already starting to record on Monday, it is a series of eight chapters, based on all the things that happen with people in the running of the bulls, that there will be millions of stories, but I want to chop now (…) and we are leaving to have fun.



– What are the biggest challenges facing the media in quarantine, specifically television?

– The world faces great challenges. There must be an absolute reinvention. I disagree with the people who hypothesize that social media is going to end television. That is false. In fact, social media is going to end social media. There has been a very important growth of television in this pandemic because people have realized that it is the only reliable medium, a medium where you invest in personnel, you invest in equipment, where you build a structure that requires investment. It is not the same as a person who opens an Instagram and puts, perhaps, even a pseudonym and goes out to say nonsense. This has strengthened television, which, at some point, we stopped seeing and ceased to be aware of its credibility or traditional print media, and I think that leads to having to reinvent itself, it has been very difficult in normal countries -not in Venezuela because Venezuela is not a normal country commercially speaking (…) Television has to be in a constant development of content, permanently modernize itself, which is the way to compete with these platforms that, above all, they attack young people and there has to be a reinvention, above all, oriented to product placement, to the integration of products that, unfortunately in Venezuela, cannot be done with the Content Law because it did not understand that it harmed the industry and damaged Many jobs, but there you have to go, towards new commercial alternatives that offer customers innovative platforms within these contents. It all comes down to creativity because Netflix, Amazon and Apple TV need to make content and compete because what’s next is tough.

– What plans are you developing in this regard?

– I already had a plan for this year. In the Dominican Republic, the contents are very traditional and local and last year, with the MasterChef project, it was possible to open a door, then the format of The War of the Sexes came, Dominican Got Talent came and a door of International content, high-end formats that offer the public an important alternative. This year, we already have ready to do on the Mira channel who dances best, which was a format that was made in Venezuela, it was successful, I did it in 2010, which is a reality show with a house, with all the law And now there are a number of offers being made to advertisers to return to advertising.

– Do you think it is fair that Venezuelan television is judged today by the parameters and conditions of 20 years ago?

– Venezuelan television cannot be judged because there are people there making a sacrifice, an effort to survive. People see it very easily because they do not understand what the exercise formula is. There are those who say: “it is no longer the same as before.” Sure, there are no advertisers that before, television has relaxed precisely because of this. Before coming to a program on Televen, Venevisión or Radio Caracas Televisión it was a struggle, an effort and there were many components that came together: perseverance, talent, work, a little bit of luck. Now everything is like relaxed, easier. This generation is learning along the way and has become the head of the programs, there are people who are being trained, who are learning, but they are there and we hope they learn well because there is a commitment to the country, but they cannot judge, we have to be proud. We had the most important television industry in Latin America that was known in the world and that is why today I am here and there are people in Miami, Mexico, Spain and in many parts of the world doing very important things and who were trained in Venezuela. This is transitory. Younger people will have to go back to young, new people to tell them how to do it. Everything is there, you just have to go back

– How have you used your time at home during quarantine?

– Quarantine has helped me, above all, to be with my little daughter, who is five years old. You do not realize it and time passes quickly. I have shared with her, I play with her, we sleep. Not that I did not do it before, but I do it more now, as there is a curfew, I run to the house and she is already waiting for me. It will be difficult when everything returns to normal. I know you will stick it.

– What projects will you resume once the world has got used to its “new normal”?

– When the new normality returns, which will be for next year, I am going to dedicate myself to a project that requires a lot of planning because it is something I want to do in Venezuela. I understand that with globalization everything is closer, but I have a project to do there that is going to be very important, with the favor of God, that the country returns to normal, not only the Covid-19, but a normality that allow work, politics, stability, and there are people surviving, working, reinventing themselves. We had to start from scratch, but that motivates us and gives us strength and desire always (…) that God and China (Virgin of Chiquinquirá) allow me, as well as, continue doing things here, in the Dominican Republic. This is a market that demands a lot because it is a channel that is broadcast in the United States. For Dominicans, New York is like going to Maracaibo because a lot of content is geared towards those formats of Latino audiences in the United States such as Mira who dances better, which is already on the doorstep to start. @yolimer