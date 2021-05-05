“People have not realized that the future is in moderation”

Citizens it has undoubtedly been one of the worst-off parties in these elections. The orange formation has not managed, as predicted by almost all the polls, to enter the Madrid Assembly after these regional elections. Of the 26 deputies he achieved in the previous 2019 elections, now keeps zero; unrepresented. With 99.79% scrutinized, the training led by Edmundo bal in Madrid he had obtained a 3.57% of the votes, almost 16 points less than three years ago, and 129,010 people had chosen her when they went to the polls (500,930 less than in 2019).

However, after the bump, Bal acknowledged his mistakes, but said: “I’m going to continue working for doing this I think is the right thing to do. And we will continue working from this party for what is correct: harmony, good sense, pragmatism, the antidote to extremes … ”. “We are in a hard night, before a bad result that It is not a bad result for citizens, it is a bad result for Madrilenians and for the Spanish ”, he added.

The Ciudadanos candidate, who also admitted that he faced, when he decided to assume the leadership of the party in the Community of Madrid after the departure of Ignacio Aguado, a “challenge” that he has not achieved, although they continue to think that “it is the right thing to do.” . “People have not realized that the future of Spain, the future of Madrid, is in that moderation, in that center, in that lack of radicality, in finding solutions to people’s problems. We have not been able to convince people, “he reflected.

“We know that it is a bad result, but tomorrow we are going to get up to keep working for the same“, Bal sentenced, assuming the fall.

The Madrid candidate was not accompanied at a press conference by the president of the party, Inés Arrimadas, who later thanked him in a message on Twitter: “Thank you very much to the 130,000 people from Madrid who have trusted in our project and have voted center in a scenario of enormous polarization. We will continue working together for a Spain without sides“, He said.