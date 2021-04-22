“People have an explosion that is gypsy and ‘drag queen'”

Jota did not leave anyone indifferent, nor was it his intention, on his visit to First dates this Wednesday, where he came with an impressive zebra animal print coat that conquered Carlos Sobera himself.

As soon as you walk through the doors of Cuatro’s restaurant, the presenter asked the diner to keep his coat on to receive his dateas it would leave you impressed.

“I’m a little Martian flamenco,” said the makeup artist, that in his presentation he recognized that “it gives people an explosion to know that I am a gypsy and a drag queen, but for me it is something natural because I come from a family of artists, “he said.

His date was Daniel, a young man totally opposed to Jota: “I’m quite cold and distant, but I have a big heart and I am ready to find my better half, “said the Madrilenian.

During the evening, Sobera couldn’t resist putting on Jota’s coat, and went to the table where they were having the appointment to ask its owner how it was: “You go from Carlos Sobera to Sara Montiel”, he assured.

To impress the student, Jota was encouraged to sing and pointed out that “I am like Lola Flores: She neither sings nor dances, but don’t miss it” and he revolutionized the restaurant to the rhythm of his song La Peluca, so catchy that even Matías Roure himself learned the chorus.

But neither the coat, nor the performance nor Jota himself managed to conquer Daniel, who did not want to have a second date despite the fact that “I had a great time and I had a lot of fun at the evening.”

Jota and Daniel, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET