People from 30 to 39 years old can be vaccinated against covid regardless of the mayor

MEXICO CITY.- Next week the first dose of the anticovid vaccine will be applied to 914,180 adults between 30 and 39 years old, residents of the municipalities of Tláhuac Miguel Hidalgo, Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán, Gustavo A Madero, Venustiano Carranza, Álvaro Obregón and Tlalpan.

The second dose will also be applied to 130,134 adults from 50 to 59 years old, inhabitants of the Álvaro Obregón and Iztacalco mayors.

The inoculation will be carried out according to the first initial of the paternal surname of the beneficiaries and the details will be announced this Saturday.

It was also announced that as of Tuesday, July 20, adults over 30 years of age will be able to go to any vaccination unit to apply the first dose of the anticovid biological, regardless of the mayor’s office of origin.

In all cases, adults will receive an SMS message indicating the location and time at which they must go to receive their doses.

If you do not receive the message, you can contact Locatel at 55 56 58 11 11 or consult the information on the page https://vacunacion.cdmx.gob.mx

To be vaccinated, it is essential that they have their vaccination record printed, they only have to enter the mivacuna.salud.gob.mx page, enter their CURP, their name, and with that they will be able to print the receipt in which they must put their data.

Do you need to carry out any procedure? Check the requirements and their cost

* In the following link you will find the latest news

** mca **