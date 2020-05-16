The renowned People en Español magazine published its famous list of the 50 Most Beautiful of 2020, and the Mexican Aislinn Derbez and Danna Paola are among this year’s personalities.

Joy Huerta and his wife Diana Atri, Jose Ron, Maite Perroni, Alejandra Espinoza and Gabriel Soto, are other celebrities included in this special edition that shows the 50 most beautiful.

The coronavirus pandemic forced that this edition could not gather their chosen ones in a single cover, so it was decided to carry out 4 individual photos and these were chosen: Aislinn Derbez, Clarissa Molina and the singers Camila Hair and the Spanish Rosalia.

The editor in chief of People en Español, Armando Correa, spoke about the peculiarities of this edition Motivated by the limitations that confinement dictates, which is why the work was carried out from homes and distributed in various locations, the Ambito portal detailed.

“The entire team of People in Eapañol, with employees in Spain, Mexico, Miami, Los Angeles and New York, work from our homes in this edition of the 50 most beautiful,” he explained.

Catalan singer Rosalía who devastated her talent by becoming a phenomenon of the song, is also the cover of People en Español with the 50 most beautiful.

The theme of this also revolved around the coronavirus pandemic, Correa said giving the title “Beautiful, for a better world”, which prompted celebrities to talk about how they are living the quarantine of the coronavirus. They also touched on aspects of their projects for this year, once the world returns to normal.

Artists of the stature of Aislinn Derbez and Danna Paola, who last year and so far in 2020 have stood out in their professional careers, obtained this distinction in the list published annually by the renowned American magazine and which has its edition in Spanish. Camila Cabello lives the same success, who this year had to cancel his world tour.

Correa continued detailing the obstacles that People en Español had to overcome, in order to offer a cover of the ’50 most beautiful’, making all the images that would be used from the homes of celebrities.

Therefore, the solution was to choose a group of celebrities and dedicate an individual cover to them.

The list of the 50 most beautiful in 2020 are: Sofía Carson, Juan Rivera, Alejandra Espinoza, Catherine Siachoque, Dayanara Torre, Maluma, Michelle Galván, Danna Paola, Ana de Armas, Jennifer López, Maite Perroni, Jeancarlos Canela, Ivy Queen, Antonio Banderas, Ozuna, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jose Ron, Rita Moreno, Gloria Goyo Martínez, Sech, Joy Huerta and his wife Diana Atri, Carlos Ponce and his girlfriend Karina Banda, Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva, Becky G and her boyfriend Sebastián Lletget, Chiquis Rivera and espso Lorenzo Méndez, Francisca Lachapel and her boyfriend Francesco Zampogna

