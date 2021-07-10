‘People don’t respect’; capitalists saturate the Historic Center

MEXICO CITY.- Many people take advantage of the continuing yellow epidemiological traffic light to visit various places in the Historic Center of Mexico City.

This Friday afternoon Grupo Imagen made a tour of the main streets of the area to observe the influx of people who come for various reasons.

Francisco I Madero, Venustiano Carranza, Corregidora and José María Pino Suárez streets were full of people.

Despite the crowds and the latent risk of contagion of covid-19, visitors take the risk and go to this area because of the cheaper prices or because certain merchandise can only be found here.

In the center there are many people I went to the fabric area in that place it is very full, but I always bring my mask especially because many people no longer use the mask, but I don’t have to come to the center because I am a crafts teacher and everything The material is here, yes I am afraid to come to the center, but then I live on that, what do I do, “said Mary Rodríguez, consumer.

The center is very full of people, I just came to Parisina to buy some things, it is super full and there is also a lot of crime, but when it is necessary to go out, because you have to leave unfortunately people do not respect me I think that we are going to return to the red traffic light. I try to be very careful not to go where there are many people because I have my parents. Personally, if I’m scared, I had a family that did get sick from it because they don’t respect health measures, ”said María Elena Hieras, a consumer.

The visitors mentioned that they try to stock up on enough merchandise, because given the situation, the authorities could once again implement restrictions to go to commercial areas.

There were also dozens of tourists of different nationalities who roamed the squares and streets of the capital’s Historic Center with all normality.

