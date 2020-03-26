From France to Florida, passing through Australia, amateur athletes, students and others crowded the beaches

AP –

Young Germans held “crown festivals” in which they coughed at each other. A Spaniard leashed a goat for a walk and evade quarantine orders. From France to Florida, passing through Australia, amateur athletes, students and others packed the Beaches.

Your challenge to the isolation instructions and scientific recommendations to combat the pandemic of coronavirus They have exacerbated authorities’ controls on people trying to escape the isolation caused by the virus’s restrictions. In some cases, these rebels resist, threatening the police as authorities express outrage at public crowds that could spread the virus.

“Some consider them to be little heroes when they break the rules,” said French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner. “Well, no. You are a jerk, and especially a threat to yourself.”

After days when people breached the recommendations by refusing to stay home except for essential tasks, France on Friday sent security forces to train stations to prevent people from traveling to their vacation residences, possibly expanding the virus to rural or coastal areas, where the medical infrastructure is less robust. The popular Parisian promenade along the Seine river was closed, and a curfew was imposed in the Mediterranean city of Nice at night by order of the mayor, Christian Estrosi, who has contracted the virus.

The governor of Florida closed all Beaches of the state after the media broadcast images of university parties for days while the death toll from the outbreak continued to rise, which on Sunday exceeded 13,000 people. Australia closed the famous Bondi Beach in Sydney after police outrage at the images of crowds at the scene.

New York Mayor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that people ages 18-49 accounted for more than half of all cases of coronavirus in the state, warning them that “you are not Superman, and you are not Superwoman”.

Cuomo said that in the city’s vast network of parks, many people were failing to comply with social distancing recommendations until group congregations were banned beginning Sunday night.

“You can end up hurting someone you love, or hurting someone unknowingly. Social distancing works, and you have to distance yourself socially everywhere,” said the mayor.

As new cases in China fell to zero in recent days, the medical director of the Wuhan International Clinic expressed alarm that people elsewhere refused to follow the rules to contain the virus. Dr. Philippe Klein said that people should look to China, where tens of millions of people were confined, as an example to emulate “with courage, with patience, with solidarity.”

“I urge you, the French, to apply the rules in our own way,” said Klein, who is French.

Some 307,000 people have been infected worldwide. For most, the coronavirus it only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But others, especially the elderly and people with previous medical problems, may experience more serious complications. Some 92,000 people have recovered, most in China, where the virus appeared late last year.

Rebels tend to range from bored teens to wealthy adults who can travel to their vacation homes. Even in Italy, where the death toll last year exceeded that of China, authorities continued to try to prevent people from going out for air, sun and visiting friends to escape seclusion.

French agricultural markets, where people gather to buy food, posed an additional challenge for police trying to keep people separated at the recommended 2-meter (6-foot) distance, as well as disadvantaged slums with deep-rooted distrust and disobedience towards the authorities.

In Clichy-Sous-Bois, a Paris suburb where national unrest erupted over allegations of police harassment in 2005, a person bit a police officer trying to enforce quarantine rules, said Linda Kebbab, spokeswoman for a police union. And a crowd threatened to spit out agents who were trying to disperse people in the south-eastern city of Lyon, although they eventually left, he added.

In southern Germany, the governor of the state of Bavaria, Markus Soeder, lamented that “there are still crown parties, there are young people who cough up the elderly and shout crown for fun and, above all, an incredible number of groups are forming “

The National Police in Spain, which has the second highest number of infected in Europe, behind Italy, uses helicopters to identify groups of people who gather outdoors. Agents are then sent to dissolve the agglomerations.

The Spanish police have also begun to spread examples on social media of what people should not do while the state of alert lasts in the country. In the south-eastern region of Murcia, authorities shared a video of the police arresting a person strolling in a full-length dinosaur costume, and tweeted that “pets are allowed to walk accompanied by a person, always with short walks to do their needs. Having a Tyrannosaurus rex complex is not covered. “

And in Catalonia, in the northeast of Spain, the police shared the image of a man with a goat tied on a leash, and who seemed to be trying to take advantage of the exception for pet walks.

France already has 100,000 officers deployed on the streets and fining those who breach the motto “Stay home.” French authorities have warned that the two-week quarantine could be extended if the infection rate continues to rise. France had almost 15,000 infections on Sunday.

In Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tried to convince people to stay home, warning people to measurements of prevention adopted in the future depended “on our behavior”.

But after the governor of Florida close the known Beaches of the state, some establishments were still trying to attract tourists. One of them was the Clearwater Mega Bite Shark Boat, a 12-meter (40-foot) long, shark-shaped keel-shaped boat that sails the Gulf of Mexico along the western shore of Florida.

The ship can carry 50 passengers, but the owner limited the capacity to 10 to comply with federal recommendations. Just four people signed up for Saturday’s route, said an employee who identified himself as Chase, who answered the phone but declined to give his last name.

“Normally we would be full this weekend,” he said.