People can get vaccinated at Publix without an appointment

May 10, 2021

0

People interested in getting vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to do so at Publix pharmacies without an appointment, starting this Monday.

In this sense, the pharmacies of the supermarket chain will administer the injections without the need for an appointment; however, they will have to queue to be served.

People who do not want to do the latter will have the opportunity to book an appointment online.

At Publix, people over 18 will be vaccinated, and they will have a choice between Moderna and Johnson & Johnson dosages.

0