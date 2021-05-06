People are the most important thing in digital transformation! Registration is officially open for the largest C3 Global Cloud Skills event, sponsored by The Leading Learning Partner Association

The Leading Learning Partners Association (LLPA), an international association of 32 members in more than 55 countries, has successfully organized a series of C3 Cloud Skills Tour events in more than 17 countries in virtual environments since January 2021.

We understand that the transformation to cloud technologies requires a transformation of skills and, something that is central, that people are the most important thing in the digital transformation. During this event, The LLPA along with Microsoft and other key partners with whom it works closely, will offer Microsoft Azure business leaders, executives, IT professionals, developers and consultants the opportunity to access valuable information and learn from experts in industry leaders nationally and internationally on topics such as building high-performance teams and the ideal ways to leverage existing and future cloud investments. This engaging, world-touring event is famous for bringing thought leaders, executives and partners together to collaborate and share best practices.

“Leadership in transformation begins with an idea, a vision, and the ability to identify expectations. This requires being informed, knowledgeable, and equipped. The cloud technology sphere is robust and constantly evolving. We invite IT professionals and leaders from around the world to attend the final C3 Global Cloud Skills Tour event to gain insights from leading experts that will help organizations of all sizes design a future-proof workforce, “said Patrick Kersten, President of The LLPA Board of Directors.

“Contrary to popular belief, technology is less important than people in digital transformation. To a large extent, technology can be bought, but the ability to adapt to an increasingly digital future depends on being able to develop the next generation of skills, close the gap between talent supply and demand and prepare for the future in terms of own and third-party potential. ” – Harvard Business Review. The goal of the C3 Global Cloud Skills Tour is to bridge the cloud knowledge gap by ensuring that all existing and future cloud customers have the technical and “soft” skills they need to be successful.

The LLPA will host this two-day live event, which will run on June 9-10, 2021 from 9am to 1pm (CET). International speakers will participate in it Ken taylor, President of Training Industry, Inc., Kåre Nygård, Head of Digital Consulting for Norway at TietoEVRY, Mohanna azarmandi, director of learning at Microsoft, Jayne groll, CEO of the DevOps Institute, and many others. The LLPA has more than 15 live and on-demand sessions scheduled, ranging from in-depth technical insights to best practice sessions for skills learning and digital transformation. In addition, we have prepared an excellent panel discussion moderated by the main training providers from different regions.

“We must adapt and embrace a more virtual way of life, and more than ever it is critical that people stay closely connected. It is great to see the leadership that The Leading Learning Partner Association’s global network is demonstrating to deliver 100% virtual training and help to our mutual customers in continuing and accelerating their knowledge learning efforts, as part of their digital transformation strategy. These efforts were recognized by our mutual customers, and Microsoft awarded The Global Learning Partner of the Year award to The Leading Learning Partners Association for their ongoing commitment to accelerating cloud skills. ” – Geoff Hirsch, Senior Director of Partner Channels, WW Training and Learning, Microsoft.

About The LLPA

Born in the Netherlands in 2013, The Leading Learning Partners Association (LLPA) is a global organization with a membership in more than 55 countries. Our mission is to be THE global cloud skills services organization, dedicated to delivering the right tools, learning resources, and services at the right time to ensure everyone can access cloud skills anytime around the world. .

Our extensive network of trusted members contributes to the development of skilled industry professionals ready to enter the workplace, thanks to products, consultancies and certifications in hybrid learning. Together, our members they have trained more than 500,000 students per year, covering more than 90% of the European GDP. The LLPA has been a Microsoft partner since 2013 and has received the 2020 Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year award.

