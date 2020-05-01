After United States President Donald Trump said that the disinfectant taken and injected could eliminate the coronavirus, more than one has followed the president’s absurd “recommendation” (and worst of all, not only in the United States. ). Another less serious case is that of people who have been poisoned by washing their fruits and vegetables with sunflower and other household cleaning products. It is less serious, but it could still be dangerous and deadly.

In United States emergency calls for consumption of household cleaners increased by 20.4% during these weeks compared to last year, and in 16.4% the calls for ingestion of other types of disinfectants such as sunflower. Another equally dangerous scenario is that of people who make mixtures with different homemade products without knowing that they can be harmful to health. For example, a woman was hospitalized after ingesting the gas produced by a combination of vinegar, clove and hot water that she said was effective in eliminating the coronavirus.

There is no doubt that people feel safer when they disinfect their food with cleaning products, but this could be more harmful. Also the companies that make these products They also do not know if they eliminate the coronavirus one hundred percent., since the pertinent laboratory tests have not been carried out.

So how do we clean our food? According to the doctor Don Schaffner told Gizmodo, just use cold water to disinfect the fruits and vegetables that we buy in the market. We can also use a brush if we wish, but washing should always be done just before consuming the products. He also stressed that there is no evidence that a vinegar-water mixture is effective in killing bacteria, so he recommended saving the vinegar for the salad.

