LThe Dominican roots of Andrés García were uprooted during the dictatorship of Rafael Leónidas Trujillo, who took his family out of the country to Chile, who ended up becoming fond in Mexico, where the actor had three children and became a leading figure in the cinematographic world and television.

Don Andrés García Calle (“La Calle”) arrived in Santo Domingo as a result of the socio-political and economic crisis derived from the Spanish civil war (1936 to 1939).

“La Calle”, as they used to tell him, arrived in the Dominican capital with his partner between 1939 and 1940 along with about 4,000 Spanish refugees, belonging to the republican side, to which he belonged and faced the Francoists of the dictator of Francisco Franco.

In the Dominican Republic, Andrés García Jr. was born in that family wounded by the soul of the beloved homeland mercilessly tied to the legs of the Franco dictatorship, on May 24, 1941.

According to Andrés’ account, his father became a prosperous businessman. At times, he organized parties, to which he invited his friends and compatriots, but not the Francoist Spanish ambassador to the country. In the end the diplomat took it from him.

In 1954 the Dominican dictator Rafael Leónidas Trujillo visited Spain, staying at Franco’s official residence.

During that visit, according to the story of Andrés García Jr., the Spanish ambassador in Santo Domingo complained to Franco about don Andrés “La Calle”.

As a result, Franco told the Dominican ruler that this was “the only man who could prevent me from coming to power, the most dangerous man (…). Then Trujillo sent him to be removed (from Santo Domingo) because he considered it dangerous, ”said Andrés García Jr. in an interview with journalist Jorge“ Burro ”Van Rankin a while ago.

Chile was their first destination and later (Andrés as a teenager) they moved to Mexico, where Don Andrés La Calle’s sisters lived. There he began a new life for the boy that was eroding his relationship with his native country and establishing his empathy with the nation that gave him family, fame and fortune. Also scandals.

Andrés García Calle was an aviator who fought courageously in planes that roared in the Spanish skies against the Franco dictatorship. For these reasons, he came into exile to Santo Domingo.

Her son, of the same name, has said that they lived happy times in Dominican territory.

