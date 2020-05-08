LThe Dominican roots of Andrés García were uprooted during the dictatorship of Rafael Leónidas Trujillo, who took his family from Chile to Chile, who ended up settling in Mexico, where the actor had three children and became a leading figure in the cinematographic world and television.

Don Andrés García Calle (“La Calle”) arrived in Santo Domingo as a result of the socio-political and economic crisis derived from the Spanish civil war (1936 to 1939).

“La Calle”, as he was told, arrived with his partner between 1939 and 1940 when nearly 4,000 Spanish refugees arrived in Santo Domingo, belonging to the republican side, to which he belonged in his Spanish struggle against the dictator government’s Francoists Francisco Franco.

The Spanish asset was an aviator who fought bravely in charge of a fleet of planes that roared in the Spanish skies against Franco.

Andrés García Calle (Sestao, Spain, April 2, 1909 – Mexico City, April 12, 1973), was the Chief of the first squad of the Second Spanish Republic and later commander of the republican units during the Spanish Civil War, Wikipedia notes.

His feats were so great that 10 years after his death, in a unique case, the Spanish Francoist army (his enemy during the civil war) paid him special tribute, actor Andrés García said of his father.

The actor’s parents met in an unusual way. His father, Andrés said, was knocked down on one occasion during the war and his plane fell on the roof of the house where his mother lived. From there they established a relationship that ended in marriage that in addition to Andrés procreated Antonio and Rosita.

+ Dominican birth

In the Dominican Republic, Andrés García Jr. was born in that family wounded by the soul of the beloved homeland mercilessly tied to the legs of the Franco dictatorship, on May 24, 1941.

“In Santo Domingo we were gangs of wild children. My brother was younger than me and he was very polite, very correct,” recalled a year ago in an interview with the commentator Jorge “Burro” Van Rankin.

Then he added: “I escaped to the jungle of Santo Domingo at that time and I got lost, the police looking for me, and I walked with the orphaned children eating there what we stole from the orchards, the fruits …”.

+ Family misfortune

According to Andrés’ account, his father became a growing businessman in the Dominican Republic, where he organized parties, to which he invited his friends and compatriots, but not the Francoist Spanish ambassador to the country.

“The Spanish ambassador complained that he was not invited to those parties, but my father told him how he was going to invite him if they were enemies, he was a Republican and the Francoist ambassador,” he said in an interview with Van Rankin.

In 1954 the Dominican dictator Rafael Leónidas Trujillo visited Spain, where he was received with honors and stayed at the Palacio del Pardo, Franco’s official residence.

During that visit, according to Andrés’ account, the Spanish ambassador in Santo Domingo complained to Franco about don Andrés “La Calle”.

“Franco told the Dominican ruler that this is the only man who could prevent me from coming to power, the most dangerous man, but as a military man not because it was something else. Then Trujillo sent him out (of the country) because he considered him dangerous” said Andrés García Jr.

Chile was the next family destination and some time later (Andrés was a teenager) they moved to Mexico, where “La Calle” sisters lived. There the family began a new life that was diluting in the first-born his relationship with his native country and establishing his empathy with the country that gave him family, fame and fortune. Also scandals.

