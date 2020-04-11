The viral challenge of quarantine: dressing with a pillow and a belt. During the confinement, numerous ideas have emerged on social networks – some more outlandish than others – to hang out. The Tik Tok dances and the pillow-dress are the protagonists of the last weeks. And in this way we have seen half Instagram; among them numerous international influencers, Dulceida -the homeland blogger who started the challenge in Spain on Monday- or television Anabel Pantoja.

All the cushioned outfits come together in the hashtag #QuarantinePillowChallenge (the challenge of the pillow in quarantine), where you can see styles of all colors, with heels or with beach and cats, dogs and bags as accessories. Then, a compilation of the most commented models.

