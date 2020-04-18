And it is that to the sad losses that this disease has left us is also added the gestures of solidarity and affection of an endless number of people.Among those who have wanted to contribute their grain of sand is Sara Carbonerowho has made a large donation of masks and gloves for the toilets.

Changing to a topic that has also been topical these days we come toBlas sang.The singer has made a drastic decision after receiving a barrage of criticism from a group of Eurofans.Our Eurovision representative has not endured the insults and disrespect that he has had to read on his Twitter profileby some groups of followers of this festival.

A problem that arose afterthe cancellation of his performance in the virtual event of the Eurovision PrePartyES.The singer neither interpreted Universe – a song with which he was going to represent Spain at Eurovision – nor acted as host of the gala becausesuffered from anxiety and stress problems.

Some attacks from which he wanted to defend himself before closing his Twitter account, especially those that questioned his physical and mental discomfort:“To excuse a problem that millions of people suffer in the world is to be very mean. I could have said it from the first moment, but I chose not to do it at that moment.Thank goodness you don’t represent the Eurofan fandom, for which I feel super loved. 2021 awaits us! “

ADARA REPENTES FROM HER BREAST OPERATION

Adarahas shared with all his MTMAD followersthe delicate situation that he lived when he decided to have a breast surgery. An intervention that did not come out very happy:“I had surgery on my chest. I have to tell you that I asked the surgeon to put a little on, because I like the very small chest. Sizes 85 B or C are very thin in my opinion.”

Furthermore, Adara defines the result of her operation as a true butcher shop:“On the left I have little sensitivity. The scar was left to me like a real butcher shop.”

For this reason, Gianmarco’s ex does not rule out going back to the operating room to lower the volume: “Honestly, I look huge, but nothing happens.I have thought many times about taking off, because I look too many and I don’t like it. What if I am going to do it? Probably yes,I will have surgery again and I will have a small breast. “

ANABEL ALONSO PRESUMES THE PREGNANCY OF HIS COUPLE

Anabel Alonsoeagerly awaits the arrival of her first child.The Spanish actress will fulfill her dream of becoming a mother with her partner, the Argentine playwright Heidi Steinhardt. Good news that we knew a few months ago,when the state of the pregnancy was already advanced, and it is that the couple preferred to keep the news secret at the beginning of the pregnancy.Happy for this news, Anabel has uploaded a photo kissing her partner’s pregnant belly.

MARÍA PATIÑO SUFFERS A VIOLENT ASSAULT

Maria PatiñoHe explained this week that he had to face the aggression of a lady who was very angry with Save me,something that led him to insult and rebuke the collaborator in the middle of the supermarket.

“A lady who was angry with the program and with us, with Jorge and with me, rushed me, threw the shopping cart at me and came to insult”,publicly denounced in Save me.

A most violent situation that Patiño did not enter because he decided to put the radio much higher so as not to listen to it.“You cannot exercise that violence on the street because that way we don’t go anywhere”,The presenter of Socialité ended arguing.

.