If something has brought confinement is to get to know more and more the spaces of the famous houses. Today has been the turn of the actor and director Santiago Segura is promoting with his movie ‘Father there is only one 2’. The well-known artist appeared in his studio and from ‘Espejo Público’ asked him to show them around the premises … Calma and Sirena’s father was in his studio and like ‘many people’ he has his hobbies, hobbies and memories. Among them some 3D figures of different referring personalities such as Fredy Mercury, etc.

Many people always want to know where trophies and awards keep familiar faces and in fact there are some actors who have confessed that they keep their oscars in the bathroom. Emma Thompson explained that she had them in the toilet because she believes it is the only place where they fit well. She has two for ‘Back to Howard’s End’ (1992) and for the script for ‘Sense and Sensibility’ 1995, Kate Kinslet has for ‘The Reader’ (2008), Juliette Binoche for ‘The English Patient’ (1996), Sean Connery for ‘The Untouchables of Eliot Ness’, Susan Sarandon for the death penalty in 1986 for Best Leading Actress for ‘Accused’ (1988) and ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ (1991), and Lionel Richie won the socar to the Best song in 1985 for ‘Noches de sol’ and it has 4 Grammys, that we don’t know where it has them.

Segura doesn’t keep an Oscar, yet, but there is something very special that she has at her workplace, and that is her father’s ashes. He died of cancer, and was a terrible loss for the interpreter of ‘Torrente’. Santiago Segura showed them the bag of his father’s ashes that he has on a shelf, something that surprised the hosts of the program, but we did not see in many movies that many times they presided over an urn, a room?

Santiago Segura has not given any further explanations, although he said in his tone, “is that they cannot be scattered around”– of the matter but the truth is that for many anonymous people, their deceased become a great bastion, an inspiration for good luck, a soul of protection and keep them in the most unexpected places for others who do not share their vision: rooms, bathrooms, and even in the trunk of a car to protect you and always accompany you.

Not to remember when Keith Richards revealed in his Life biography what happened to his father’s ashes: “As an old dog that I am, I said that (the statement to NM) was taken out of context. I neither denied nor admitted it. The truth of the matter is that after having my father’s ashes in a black urn for six years, because I didn’t have the strength to scatter it to the winds, I finally planted a sturdy English oak tree to scatter it around. And when I removed the lid, a thread from the ashes blew up and fell onto the table. I couldn’t just clean it up, so I ran my finger over it and snorted at the residue. Ashes to ashes, from father to son “. Be that as it may, the guitarist of the Rolling Stones, in declarations to ‘Mirror’, commented that he would not mind that his daughters snorted his ashes the day he died as he did with his father: “I myself will leave you the straw”.

