As they had never been seen before. This is how the popular actress Paula Echevarría and her boyfriend, former Real Madrid soccer player Miguel Torres, have shown themselves in their latest Instagram post.And is that the “it girl” has uploaded an image of both in the bathroom, hugged and covered only by a towel. Of course, it is an illustration signed by the cartoonist Amanad Oleander, of which the candasina has acknowledged being a very fan. The entry already has more than 6,000 “likes”, including that of former soccer player David Villa or actress Maribel Verdú.

The truth is that the illustration lacks nothing. Miguel Torres can be seen in front of the mirror, razor in hand and shaving.It has so many details that you can even see some hairs in the sink. Behind him is Paula Echevarría, hugging him with her eyes closed. A tender image in which they are very much in love. It remains to be seen whether the artist Amanda Oleander, who signs the image with her name on the bathroom mirror, used her imagination to get inspired or did it from a photo.

“Good morning !!!!! (This illustration is by Amanda Oleander and like all the ones she does fascinate me! I am a huge fan!”, Paula Echevarría has written in the text that accompanies the illustration. has made wait:“How beautiful”, “I love it”, “it’s beautiful”, commented the legion of followers, who number more than three million.

Among those followers there are also illustrious.Among them the also Asturian David Villa. The footballer was one of the more than 6,000 “followers” of Echevarría who liked the illustration. Also the actress Maribel Verdú, who recognized herself surprised by the illustration.“I did not know her. I love it !! Fan from now on,” he assured.

Paula Echevarría is one of the most outstanding actresses and model in Spain.It is especially popular on social networks, where it has more than three million followers and is a benchmark in fashion and beauty. It is usual for him to upload photos at home or during his filming showing his “outfit”. It never leaves anyone indifferent and, in addition, sets the trend.

In his latest publications he has uploaded photos of some of the models he plans to wear now that the good weather and lack of confidence begin.He has also uploaded several video stories on Tik-Tok with his daughter.

