Lucia Rivera, the daughter of the Asturian Blanca Romero and it is very elusive. Although she often stops to speak to the press, she is not very receptive to answering questions from the media. The model has made it clear that the death threats that her father has received from the animalists are not deserved by anyone. The ex-girlfriend of Marc Márquez has been happy and very excited after the end of the confinement. He wants to enjoy the summer, travel and enjoy. (The impressive images of Lucía Rivera and her mother Blanca Romero for a bikini firm).

Here is the interview with Lucía Rivera:

-How about Lucia?

-Very good.

-How have you carried the confinement?

-Very good very good. All good.

-Have you been able to see your father?

-No, he is in Seville.

-But now you can travel, wanting to see it?

-I’ll tell you.

-Have you been in contact with him?

-Everything is great.

-How is the summer presented?

-To travel and enjoy.

– What do you think of the threats your father has received?

-I can not talk about that.

-It seemed very hard, I imagine.

-Yes.

-That nobody deserves.

-No, nobody.