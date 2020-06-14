It seems that Kiko Rivera is more melancholic than normal. A few days ago I showed the cameras of Europa Press the happiness he felt at being able to go to Cantora to see his mother and the rest of his family. We already know that the dj is very close to Isabel Pantoja and having been three months without seeing her has been difficult.

Of course, Doña Ana, is also in Cantora and her grandson of the soul he was dying for being able to see his grandmother, who as he has said on many occasions is like his mother.

Today, Kiko Rivera has shared on his Instagram profile a photograph from many years ago in which he appears very small on top of his grandmother, Doña Ana. Accompanied by this beautiful image, the dj has written a short text : « Words are unnecessary ».

And we already know that Kiko Rivera has adoration for that woman who was always there when her mother, Isabel Pantoja I had to do long tours away from home. Doña Ana, in addition to being the matriarch of the entire family, has been fully involved in the education of her grandson and now everyone is at her side at the moment when she is in less health. A memory that has undoubtedly moved us because once again we see the most tender facet of Kiko Rivera.