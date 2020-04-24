Feliciano López rthese days he was silent, revealing that his mother Belén Díaz-Guerra, a nurse by profession and who has caught the COVID-19at his job in Toledo.

Feli himself declared: “She is very recovered, she is well” and that it has happened at home.

“My mother, a nurse by profession, who has passed Covid-19, thank God,she is eager to return to her work because she says that she has chosen that profession and many hands are neededright now in his hospital, “Feliciano commented in a letter from the ABC newspaper.

Butnot everything has been easy within the López Díaz-Guerra.And it is that Feliciano worried about his mother from the beginning: “At first I was pessimistic and I thought that it was going to spread in the long run and in the end it came.”

Sandra Gago’s husbandHe explained in ‘Public Mirror’: “In the end it happened and I put myself in the worst situation that it would be positive.” Like many people, Feliciano’s mother was not privileged to know his condition and if he had coronavirus:“It took them a long time to give him the results.”

Very cautious and knowing her profession, Belén Díaz-Guerra took precautions: “She is with my father and took measures not to sleep together, to have separate rooms,eating at different times. “

“They are already close to being people at risk.And now he has already tested negative and begins to work, “commented the tennis player.

Feliciano has his mother always present, both her and the great teachings he has left that have served him to be who he is: “When I started competing and lost a game, the disappointment was tremendous and she often told me:‘Son, it’s a tennis match, the real dramas are what I see in the hospital.’ Thank you, Mom, for opening my eyes a little!I confess that in the toughest defeats those words have helped me to relativize what it means to lose a game. “

Feliciano has worried and feared the worst for his mother in every way.as he himself has declared: “I put myself in the worst”.Luckily, now they are all calm, and their mother is again on the front line helping all the patients that pass through her hands and those of her companions.

