Yesterday from Saturday Deluxe they reported the last hour about the participants of Survivors, surprising Jorge Javier Vázquez to all the spectators when telling that Albert Barranco has had to be evacuated from the program.

Although the presenter has not given more information about it, he has assured that it is a health reason but apparently it is not serious although “its evolution must be followed”. Jorge has not confirmed whether Barranco will rejoin the rest of his teammates and join the final stretch of the contest normally, although they have assured that in the debate tonight he will explain how he is doing and how his process will be.

A few days ago it was Antonio Pavón the one who had to leave the contest due to a health problem. Of course, from the program they have ensured that Rocío Flores has been completely sunk after abandoning her best support in the contest. And it is that for the granddaughter of Rocío Jurado it is being a very hard experience, since she does not feel the support of Ana María Aldón and suffers the continuous attacks of Yiya, Albert being her only ally.

