Heartbreaking. This was the last publication of Ana Obregón on her Instagram account, which she dedicated to her late son Alex, who would have turned 28 today. The image, in which you can see a very young Ana Obregón holding her offspring a few days after birth, has caused a stir on the net, where she already has more than 160,000 likes.

The text that accompanies the image is as follows: « Today 28 years ago of my favorite photo a few days after your birth. You arrived the most magical night of the year and you gave me a meaning for this life that until then I had not found. I have the honor of being your mother, of having seen grow, play, study, laugh, improve yourself, mature, work, shine, love, give, suffer, cry and fight to the end like a gladiator. Your favorite movie. «

And it continues: « It has filled me with pride to see you blow out the candles on your birthday cake for 27 years. Today the sky will light up with 28 huge candles like you and when I blow them I am sure that you will hear the infinite applause from many people who love you and others who love you. They admire because your footprints have made us all be better people. Congratulations my son. You do not know how it hurts not to be by your side and the eternity of your absence. I love you forever and ever. «

The publication of the actress and presenter accumulates more than 163,000 likes. Also numerous comments and messages of support, to which some influencers and colleagues from Obregón have joined. Asturian actress Paula Echevarría or choreographer Poty Castillo have been some of the well-known faces that today have publicly shown their support for Ana Obregón through Instagram. Also numerous anonymous: « It is heartbreaking. »

Alex Lecquio, the son of Ana Obregón and Alessandro Lecquio, passed away on May 13 at the age of 27. He had been fighting cancer for a long time, which ended his life.

The restrictions of the State of Alarm to stop the expansion of the coronavirus prevented the family from being able to fire him as they wanted. For this reason, they have organized a funeral. As the magazine Hola! Advances today, it will be next Tuesday, June 30 at 8:00 p.m. in the Church of Our Lady of La Moraleja.

Since the death of her son, Ana Obregón has made several publications on her social networks reminding her. All have generated numerous messages of support for the actress and her family.

