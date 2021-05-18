Penyagolosa Trails launches campaign to make trail an Olympic discipline

05/18/2021

Sport.es

Penyagolosa Trails has started the campaign “Make Trail Olympic & rdquor;, with the aim of obtaining a great popular support that gets the trail to be declared an Olympic discipline.

Trail is a sport that meets the requirements to be part of the Olympic Games, being a sports practice carried out in more than 75 countries and five continents. In addition, it is a discipline with history, which represents the core values ​​of Olympism: excellence, friendship and respect. They create positive social change wherever they happen, based on non-discrimination, economic, social and environmental sustainability, humanism, universality, solidarity or alliance between sport, education and culture.

The trail also fights against doping through the world anti-doping code, protecting the health of athletes and the opportunity to pursue excellence without the use of prohibited substances and methods. Also this sport has led the way in gender equality with equal cash prizes between men and women and, it is a sport practiced by millions of people and in which the big brands invest.

In 2028, the Olympics will be in California. On many occasions, the IOC declares sports or Olympic disciplines that have a great history in the territory of the organizing country. In this sense, it should be noted that The United States has a great history in organizing ultra trail races and California hosts the oldest 100-mile race in the world, the Western States Endurance Run.

Thus, Penyagolosa Trails starts a campaign who wants to satisfy the popular demand to see the trail in an Olympic Games. Of course, respecting the essence of this unique sport and the original democratic values ​​of the trail, following the organizational examples of the main international championships of this sporting discipline.

Today marks three years since the end of Penyagolosa Trails World Trail Championship.