Called “strawberry moon” it is the second penumbral eclipse of the Moon this year. There are only four in 2020.

On Friday June 5, an exciting night will be presented for lovers of astronomy: a full moon will be observed and, in some parts of the world, it will come with a penumbral eclipse of the Moon.

Although the Moon will be in its fullest phase on June 5 near noon Pacific time, you will have several opportunities to witness this phenomenon. The Moon will be full from the morning of Thursday, June 4 to the morning of Sunday, June 7, according to NASA.

The penumbral eclipses they are the most subtle: what we will see will be a darker hue traversing the lunar surface. It may not be as impressive as other types of eclipses but it is very interesting.

Why it happens?

Shadows have two elements: the umbra and the twilight. The first is the darkest part of a shadow. The second is gentler, fuzzier shadow surrounding the umbra.

It is the place where the light source, in this case the Sun, is partially blocked, but not completely. That is the part of the Earth’s shadow that the Moon will pass through on the night of June 5.

In what parts of the world will it be seen?

This map published by NASA shows the parts of the planet where this eclipse can be seen. It will last 3 hours with 18 minutes and 13 seconds. It will begin at 2:12 p.m. (Mexico City time).

It will only be seen in some parts of South America.

In the following map you can see the countries that will be able to appreciate the penumbral eclipse of the Moon. Image: NASA

For their part, inhabitants of North America will not be able to see the penumbral eclipse of the Moon, but the Virtual Telescope Project will make a live broadcast of the lunar event from Italy, on the skyline of Rome. So make an appointment with him on your calendar project and its website June 5.

Finally, the name of strawberry moon does not refer to color, but to the strawberry harvest season.

