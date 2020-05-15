CHULA VISTA- A bishop from the southern county community is suing the state and the county, arguing that it is time to let his church reopen for worship services because he believes the church is an essential service.

“We are past the point where the government can impose an emergency order that takes away our religion-free exercise,” Pastor Arthur E. Hodges III of the United Pentecostal Church of South Bay told Telemundo 20 on Wednesday.

Hodges, along with Rabbi Mendel Polichenco of Chabad of the Carmel Valley, filed a 128-page civil rights lawsuit on May 8 in San Diego federal court challenging defiance orders to stay at the home of California Governor Gavin Newsom that religious services have been banned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three southern California churches that want to keep their doors open during the coronavirus outbreak sued Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials Monday.

The lawsuit also defies orders from San Diego County and city leaders.

“In the last part of stage 2, after a few weeks’, shopping malls, car washes, pet grooming, offices, dining in restaurants, schools may reopen, but again, not places of worship “Read the complaint in part. “No, the churches will be able to reopen months later in” Stage 3 “, at the same time as beauty salons, tattoo parlors, gyms, bars and cinemas. But worship is not a frivolous entertainment: it is the first protected right in the First Amendment. “

So far, Hodges and Polichenco have followed county and state orders to keep their places of worship closed.

The bishop said he understands the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I personally had two very close friends who have lost the battle with COVID,” he explained in a video interview.

Still, Hodges said meeting in person is key to his religion and the hundreds of people in his congregation.

“For example, it is essential that people be baptized,” he said. “But you can’t baptize yourself. You have to have the church, the clergy, to do that.”

Hodges argues that it is degrading that “Californians who need the spirit of Almighty God settle for the lesser spirits dispensed from liquor stores.”

“When Governor Newsom places us in the category of sporting and entertainment events, no, sorry, Governor,” he added.

“We have tables that churches of all sizes can use; if your square area is this, and you have normally sat it, then this is what you can expect to sit and this is how it is organized,” he added.

Hodges has joined several California churches in a commitment to reopen at the end of the month, no matter what.

“On May 31, Pentecost Sunday, the doors of the churches will be open,” he said.

But he hopes that things will be resolved by then and that breaking the law is not the answer.

“I think civil disobedience should be the last course of action,” he added.

The county, for its part, told Telemundo 20 that it does not comment on pending litigation. Telemundo 20 also contacted the Newsom office for a comment on the pastors across the state who are likely to reopen in late May, but had no response.

Hodges and Polichenco are represented by the Law Offices of LiMandri & Jonna LLP, Thomas More Society and Dhillon Law Group.

Read the full lawsuit here.

u003cbru003e u003cstrongu003eu003cemu003eu003ca href = u0022https: //www.telemundo20.com/boletin-electronico/u0022u003eSign up to receive news about the coronavirus in your mailboxu003c / au003eu003c / emu3

.