50 days after Easter or resurrection of Jesus Christ, is celebrated on Pentecost day, a Christian holiday that puts an end to what is known as the Easter period. This May 31 is celebrated in both the Christian and Jewish religions, although with different meanings.

At new Testament speaks of the Day of Pentecost, as the moment where the filling of the Holy Spirit came among Christians:

Acts 2: 1-13

1 When the whit day, they were all together in one place.

2 suddenly a noise came from heaven like that of a rushing gust of wind that filled the entire house where they were sitting,

3 and they appeared to them tongues like fire that, dividing themselves, perched on each of them.

4 They were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other languages, according to the Spirit gave them ability to express themselves.

5 And there were Jews who dwelt in Jerusalem, pious men, from all nations under heaven.

6 And when this noise occurred, the crowd gathered; and they were puzzled because each one heard them speak in their own language.

7 And they were amazed and marveled, saying, See, are not all these who are speaking Galileans?

8 How is it that each of us hears them speak in our language in which we were born?

9 Parthians, Medes and Elamites, inhabitants of Mesopotamia, Judea and Cappadocia, Pontus and Asia,

10 from Phrygia and Pamphylia, from Egypt and the regions of Libya around Cyrene, travelers from Rome, both Jews and proselytes,

11 Cretans and Arabs, we hear you speak in our languages ​​of the wonders of God.

12 Everyone was amazed and perplexed, saying to each other: What does this mean?

13 But others scoffed and said: They are drunk.

Jesus’ presence with us

After His resurrection, Jesus promised to always be with the disciples (Matthew 28:20). Then he left them and went up to heaven (Luke 24:51). However, the spirit of Jesus (that is, the Holy Spirit) came upon the disciples at Pentecost, fulfilling Jesus’ promise to be with the disciples always.

The prophecy announced by Peter at Pentecost

In Acts 2: 14-36 of the New Testament Peter gives his first speech after receiving the Holy Spirit, and in summary of the articles mentioned above, he warns that the coming of the Spirit was in clear fulfillment of the Old Testament prophecy about what It would happen when the Messiah (Jesus Christ) reached the end of time.

According to these verses they suppose that Pentecost is at the beginning of the end of the world.

But this is what the prophet Joel said:

17 And in the last days, says God,

I will pour out my Spirit on all flesh,

And your sons and your daughters will prophesy;

Your young people will see visions,

And your elders will dream dreams;

18 And verily upon my servants and upon my servants in those days

I will pour out my Spirit, and they will prophesy.

19 And I will show wonders in heaven above,

And signs down on the ground,

Blood and fire and smoke vapor;

20 The sun will turn into darkness,

And the moon in blood,

Before the day of the Lord comes,

Large and manifest;

Pope Francis and his message on Pentecost

The Pope Francisco In his speech before Regina Coeli, he remembers that this celebration today, the Solemnity of Pentecost, memory of the outpouring of the Holy Spirit on the first Christian communityIt is the feast that renews the consciousness of the life-giving presence of the Holy Spirit, who dwells in us.

