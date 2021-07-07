Pentagon will re-tender contract in the JEDI cloud, in the center of dispute Microsoft-Amazon

WASHINGTON, Jul 6 (.) – The U.S. Department of Defense on Tuesday canceled its $ 10 billion JEDI cloud computing project and will seek offers for a new contract, saying in a statement that tech giants Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com is the only vendor “capable of meeting the department’s requirements.”

Microsoft’s shares fell just over 1% after the news, while Amazon’s were up more than 3%.

The now-canceled Joint Defense Infrastructure Company (JEDI) contract was budgeted for up to $ 10 billion and was part of a broader Pentagon digital modernization that seeks to make it more technologically agile.

The contract was awarded to Microsoft in 2019, but Amazon quickly filed an objection suit. Amazon, which was seen as a favorite to win the project, argued that the contract process reflects undue influence from former President Donald Trump.

While he was president, Trump publicly mocked then-Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and repeatedly criticized the company. An appeals court judge in April refused to dismiss Amazon’s claims.

In addition to canceling the JEDI contract, the department said it will hold a new bidding process for what it described as a multi-vendor and cloud program.

“The Department intends to seek proposals from a limited number of sources, namely Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) and Amazon Web Services (AWS), as available market research indicates that these two vendors are the only single vendors of cloud services capable of meeting the department’s requirements, “he said.

