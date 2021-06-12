Pentagon recovers $ 2.2 billion Trump diverted for wall

15 minutes. The White House announced this Friday that the Pentagon recovered some US $ 2.2 billion that former US President Donald Trump diverted to build the wall on the border with Mexico, and asked Congress not to force him to spend 1.4 billion more on the barrier. border.

In a statement, the White House explained that the Pentagon will dedicate the 2,200 million that the Trump government diverted to the items to which those funds were originally intended: a total of 66 projects in 11 US states, three territories and 16 countries. .

Of that amount, almost 1.3 billion will be dedicated to projects abroad, including some US $ 90 million in facilities of the US Navy in Spain, where the United States has a naval base in Rota (Cádiz), and more than 33 million in the naval base of Guantánamo (Cuba), according to the Pentagon.

Although the Pentagon can recover some of the diverted funds, there are 1.4 billion that Congress approved specifically for the border wall.

The Department of Homeland Security is required by law to use those funds for the purpose designated by Congress. For this reason, the White House asked the legislature to “cancel” that item, in order to spend that money on other types of border security measures.

Wall funds

Throughout his term, Trump raised $ 15 billion to erect new sections of wall along 727 kilometers of the border. This would cover more than a quarter of the 3,145 kilometers that separate the country from Mexico.

Of those $ 15 billion, about $ 5 billion were approved by Congress specifically for Trump’s flagship project. The other 10 billion more were diverted from anti-drug and other projects.

Upon leaving power, he had about $ 3.6 billion left to spend on the wall. These include the 2,200 recovered this Friday and the 1,400 tied by Congress to the border project.

On his first day in power, on January 20, Biden signed a decree that ordered an end to the national emergency decreed by Trump to divert funds towards the construction of the wall, and stop the works of it.

The Department of Homeland Security announced this Friday, in addition, that after reviewing what to do with a grant that Congress granted to build the wall, it decided to use those funds to “address urgent environmental and security issues” that resulted from the construction of the barrier in California and the Rio Grande Valley (Texas).

“This is a victory for the border communities, for the immigrant communities and for our environment. Once again, they will be able to prosper without the threat of a border wall,” the director of legislation and policy of communities of the Earthjustice organization, Raúl García.