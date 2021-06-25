Pentagon publishes long-awaited UFO report

After a few weeks of waiting, the Pentagon fulfilled its mission of delivering a “detailed” report to Congress on sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) in the last two decades. Although the government body was expected to clear up some doubts about these phenomena, the reality is that your report is not conclusive. Of course, they make it clear that unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP, for its acronym in English) are a serious business for the US government.

According to the document, the Pentagon, together with other North American security institutions, have analyzed the “incidents” that occurred between November 2004 and March 2021. Of course, they establish that the door is open to continue collecting more UFO data in the future. Another interesting point is that the events studied are those that directly involve the authorities. For example, video recordings from US Armed Forces aircraft or vessels.

The current material on UFOs is not enough

The Pentagon notes that due to the limited amount of material, for them it is complicated “to draw firm conclusions about the nature or intent of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP)”, which is the official term with which they refer to UFOs. Despite the lack of answers, the Director of National Intelligence acknowledges that UFOs represent a challenge for “flight safety” and, in general, for the national security of the United States.

The above is due to the fact that the majority of unidentified aerial phenomena they are registered physical objects through “radars, infrared sensors, electro-optics, weapon finders and visual observation.” They also leave open the possibility that their own sensors are failing during UFO sightings.

“In a limited number of incidents, a UAP allegedly appeared to expose unusual flight characteristics. These observations could be the result of faulty sensors, falsifications, or observer misperceptions and need further rigorous analysis. There are probably several types of UAP that require different explanations given the variety of appearances and behaviors described in the available reports. “

Additionally, they point out that, in case of having more conclusive information on each UFO report, these could be classified into one of the following categories: air disorder, atmospheric phenomena, government development programs, foreign adversaries or others. They further accept that the technological limits of your sensors hamper data collection relevant about UFOs.

In conclusion, if you expected the US to offer firm answers on what exactly UFOs are, you will have to be patient and wait for future official reports. Sure, assuming they really intend to share what they know.

