Pentagon lifts Trump veto on trans people

The Pentagon announced on Wednesday a series of measures that revoke the policies adopted by the Government of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) that prevented transgender people from serving in the US Armed Forces.

The new provisions of the Department of Defense allow members of this group enlist and serve with the gender they identify with.

They will also have access to medical assistance in your sex transition process if required, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby explained at a press conference.

Precisely this Wednesday, the country’s president, Joe Biden, became the the first US president to commemorate the International Transgender Visibility Day, and asked to respect “the value and dignity” of these people.

In the last two months, the Defense portfolio has been developing these measures, after Biden ordered five days after his inauguration, on January 20, the repeal of the veto to transgender people in the Armed Forces imposed by Trump.

Biden’s executive order stated that all Americans who are qualified to serve as soldiers can do so.

The measures announced this Wednesday by the Pentagon and that will take effect in 30 days they also prohibit discrimination based on gender identity.

Retroactive character

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has also requested that the review the files of soldiers who have been discharged or who have been denied realism due to their gender identity, under the policies of the Trump Administration.

Until a few years ago, transgender people could not serve in the Armed Forces until the Administration of Barack Obama (2009-2017), in which Biden was vice president, lifted this ban in 2016.

Later, Trump announced in July 2017 that he intended to veto all transgender people in the Armed Forces. “because of the high costs involved”; and later the White House advised that the recruitment of people who might want in the future to undergo a sex change operation should not be allowed.

Finally the Department of Defense during the Trump era presented in March 2018 a regulation that established that people with “a history of gender dysphoria (…) disqualified from military service except under limited circumstances. “