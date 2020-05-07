Far from being an unprecedented duel over the ring, the clash between Pentagón Jr. and LA Park this Saturday, in search of a pass to the final of the “Lucha Fighter” tournament, will be one more episode of a rivalry that grew up in the territory Independent of the United States, he warned the so-called “Zero Fear”.

“I am excited, I have always said that L.A Park is a careful rival, but the time has come to show that today is” Zero Fear “, it is a” dreammatch “and I am ready to face it,” shared the masked man.

Of course, it can not be trusted before an enemy of the caliber of the bony. “He is a very dedicated man in each of his struggles, I have faced him in Mexico and the United States and I have the strategy to defeat him, now as part of the” Ingobernables “he has displayed his bullshit, but now he will be alone” .

In reality, beating him would be an honor, since deep down, he has a certain admiration for him. “I would like to reach the age of fighting that he does and transmits, he is competing with all kinds of fighters, I admire his dedication and he doesn’t care where the fight is, he always gives himself.”

And for that reason, you cannot leave room for luck. “I know him more and more, we have fought in all fields and I prepare myself mentally to innovate and come out with the victory. We have a rivalry in the independent field, when he reached Triple A he focused on other rivals, but we have been facing each other for two years” .

Pentagón does not like to talk much about the future, but when asked about who he would like as a rival to define the winner of the tournament, he said. “Both of them (Psycho Clown and Chessman) are great athletes, I do not have a favorite and the one who touches me will be prepared. I came to this tournament with heart, passion and determination, so I will face the remaining combat. We are all prepared for these kinds of challenges. “

Despite the fact that the pandemic caused by the coronavirus has complicated everything and preparing is not easy, he has not stopped training, “it is true that this contingency has reduced some things, but this confinement has served me, we are eating, sleeping and training hard My style has always been the same, I do it with passion and although there is no public in the arena, there are many people who are watching the event at home, I dedicate this tournament to them, in gratitude for not abandoning wrestling “

