Pentagon confirms they surrounded a warship

05/31/2021 at 8:56 PM CEST

Since the end of the Second World War there has been serious talk that other extraterrestrial beings monitor us or even visit us continuously. Now, Gadi Schwartz, NBC correspondent has explained that a Pentagon spokesman has confirmed the existence of 14 UFOs that surrounded a United States Navy warship.

2019 US Navy warships were swarmed by UFOs; here’s the RADAR footage that shows that. Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / this is corroborative electro-optic data demonstrating a significant UFO event series in a warning area off San Diego. pic.twitter.com/bZS5wbLuLl – Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) May 27, 2021

“In the year 2019, US Navy warships were surrounded by UFOs; here is the video showing the RADAR confirming this. It was recorded at the USS Omaha Information and Combat Center on July 15, 2019. This is an elector-optic corroboration that shows a significant series of UFO events in the San Diego area “.

It is not the first time that Supreme body of the Armed Forces recognizes the existence of an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO). That he has already captured a United States Navy destroyer and was leaked to the press by Jeremy Corbell. In that video, different scenes were captured in which other UFOs were seen flying over it.

A) Yes, It is becoming increasingly clear that we are not alone in the Universe. On the contrary, there are visitors who visit us from time to time and specifically tend to appear near the war machines of our planet.