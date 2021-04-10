Pentagon chief visits Israel with Iranian nuclear deal as backdrop

April 10, 2021 April 10, 2021

0

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will begin a two-day visit to Israel this Sunday at a time when the government of President Joe Biden is analyzing its return to the international agreement on the Iranian nuclear program.

Austin, the most important member of Biden’s team visiting Israel, is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, among others.

The trip will also include a visit to an air force base and the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem.

Austin comes several days after the countries that remain part of the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program signed in 2015 began to negotiate in Vienna on the possible return of the United States to the pact.

Former President Donald Trump withdrew his country from this agreement in 2018.

Israel is a deep opponent of the pact, a staunch enemy of Iran, and opposes the return of the United States to the agreement.

With information from AFP

0